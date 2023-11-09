Video: Congress Introduces Amendment to Slash KJP Salary

Rep. Claudia Tenney on Thursday introduced an amendment to House Resolution 4664, a bill to fund the government through the current fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2024, that would reduce President Joe Biden’s press secretary’s salary to $1.

“I rise today to offer an amendment to reduce the salary of Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, to $1,” the New York Republican said on the House floor Thursday morning.

“Mr. Speaker, during Ms. Jean-Pierre’s tenure as press secretary, she has repeatedly lied to the American people, and acted in a condescending manner toward reporters, and also violated the Hatch Act.”

Tenney listed a number of false statements she said had been made by Jean-Pierre as she introduced her amendment.

Among those statements, Tenney said the press secretary had claimed that illegal immigration had fallen during Biden’s term, that the 2016 election of former President Donald Trump was “stolen” and that a stimulus bill championed by Biden had not increased inflation, among other things.

“How can somebody with such a history of deceit continue to serve as the liaison for the president and the American people?” Tenney asked in video posted to YouTube by Forbes.

Tenney also said that Jean-Pierre had a history of anti-Semitism, including an Op-Ed she penned that argued that “pro-Israel policies values are not progressive values,” a position Tenney suggested would not be supported even by members of the Democratic Party.

Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer stood immediately to object to the amendment, calling it “another unserious amendment.”

“We’ve had over 50 of these,” he said. “Every one that has been put to a roll call vote has lost. This one will as well, I hope.”

You can read the original H.R. 4664 in its entirety below.

A similar amendment to slash Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1 passed the House Tuesday.

The cut, which is allowed under a bit of House procedure known as the Holman rule, was adopted by voice vote to become an amendment to the 2024 Transportation and Housing and Urban Development spending bill, according to The Hill.

The full bill has not yet been approved, but for it to be included in the final budget, the Democrat-controlled Senate would need to approve it, which is highly unlikely.

