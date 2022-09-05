Share
Video: Convicted Pedophile Out on Bail Killed by Police When High-Speed Chase Ends in a Gun Battle

 By Jack Davis  September 5, 2022 at 8:25am
After a Friday night chase and gun battle, Milwaukee police killed a man facing a homicide charge who had been free on bail despite a child sex abuse conviction.

Ernest Terrell Blakney was the suspect killed, according to the Milwauke Journal-Sentinel.

Assistant Police Chief Nicole J. Waldner said the chase began at about 10:50 p.m. when officers attempted to arrest Blakney.

The chase ended in Milwaukee’s bar district when the vehicle being chased became disabled.

Blakney got out of the vehicle and fired at police, Waldner said. Police responded by shooting Blakney, killing him.

A 22-year-old bystander was shot, sustaining injuries police said were not life-threatening. It was unclear whether police or the suspect shot her.


On Aug. 15, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Borowski rejected the prosecution’s demand to jail Blakney immediately after his plea in a sexual assault case, according to WISN-TV.

Has the justice stem forgotten about the rights of victims and the public?

“As the defense points out, there have not been any violations or any issues while the defendant has been out of custody. He’s been out of custody for a very long period of time,” Borowski said then, according to a transcript. “The defendant will stay out of custody. He does not need to be remanded under these circumstances.”

Blakney was to remain free while awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. His attorney Jonathan Smith asked for this time in order to give him time to get his affairs “wrapped up,” according to the transcript.

Ten days later, Blakney’s girlfriend, Nikia Rogers, was killed. The apartment where she and Blakney lived was torched that day, as well.

According to WITI, Rogers was found by firefighters with four gunshot wounds.

A criminal complaint said Rogers had told another individual that she was planning to move out.

One man cited in the complaint said he received a message from Rogers’ phone number at the time of the fire saying, “You should have left her alone.” In a follow-up message, the sender wrote, “she dead.” The witness said when he asked if the sender was Blakney, the sender said it was.

A second witness was cited in the criminal complaint as saying that on the day of the fire, Blakney showed up at the home of the witness “soaking wet” and bleeding.

Police said that later on the day of the fire, a construction worker was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint, and he identified Blakney as the suspect.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




