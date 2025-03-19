Video: Cops Search for Man Visiting Pro-Trump Homes, Leaving Disgusting Memento for Innocent Homeowners

Police in Aspinwall, Pennsylvania, are searching for a man who appears to have approached at least two properties with Trump flags or banners outside, spitting on at least one of their front doors.

On Friday morning, the unidentified man allegedly walked up to a home, opened what seemed to be a screen door, and then spit on the second interior door, according to a report from CBS News.

Aspinwall Police Chief David Nemec said that the man “must have been parked around the corner because we didn’t get to see a car or anything like that.”

Residents reported that they had seen the man previously.

Police in Aspinwall, PA are asking for help in identifying this individual who spits on people’s doors. Police suggest he may be targeting Trump supporters because both homes had Trump signs. Anyone with information is asked to call Chief David Nemec at 412-781-0213. pic.twitter.com/gLP4iSVqSx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 18, 2025

In the month before President Donald Trump won a second term in the White House, the same man allegedly parked what appeared to be a blue Kia, left the vehicle, and yelled obscenities at a home with a Trump campaign flag.

Donald Mazreku, the resident whose home was screamed at, told KDKA-TV that he thought at first the man was making a delivery, according to CBS.

Mazreku said he gestured with his hand “through the window” for the man to “move along.”

Nemec added that “he slapped the flag, yelled a bunch more obscenities, jumped in his car, and did the same thing as he was driving away.”

“It seems to be the same gentleman that’s going around and kind of targeting people that have a Trump flag in front of their house,” Nemec added.

Police believe that the man is in his late 40s or early 50s.

He appears to be about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a slim build and was seen wearing glasses.

The man is currently facing charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

“If he’s that upset about seeing a flag like this, we’d really like to see what the deep-rooted problem is,” Nemec remarked.

Aspinwall Councilman Louis Curcio said, “We have an obligation to protect you as residents of the Borough of Aspinwall, and that’s what we intend on doing, regardless of what side of the aisle you sit or any other issues.”

Police encouraged anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 rather than approach him.

The potentially targeted incidents come as leftists across the country vandalize Teslas, an apparent protest against Elon Musk, a senior adviser to Trump who leads the Department of Government Efficiency.

Beyond an arson at a Tesla charging station in South Carolina, police in Oregon said that a suspect fired shots into a Tesla showroom.

A resident of Colorado likewise faces federal charges for allegedly vandalizing a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado, and painting “Nazi” and other words on the vehicles and windows of the store in January and February.

