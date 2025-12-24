Video: This Dad's Christmas Light Display Is So Huge It Cost $25,000 in Traffic Control Alone

A Dallas house that has drawn attention for its past decorations has done it again — defying critics with a Grinch-themed display.

The mansion in Dallas’s Preston Hollow neighborhood attracted visitors from around the Dallas area and beyond last year after videos of its display went viral, according to KDFW-TV.

“I think it’s really fun, fun for the kids. I know it causes traffic, but it celebrates the season,” Julie Mills, who lives near the house, said.

Visitors indeed mean traffic, and that has ruffled some neighborhood feathers.







“With traffic going both ways, you had thousands of people with little kids coming to see that,” a man whose son lives near the home and whose identity was given as Vin said. “Every night I am here, I worry about an ambulance coming to pick up a kid.”

He noted that last year his son’s home experienced a 3:00 a.m. fire.

“If it had been when the crowds were here, their house would have burned down,” he said, because firetrucks could not have gotten through.

Stephen Collins, who lives near the house, said neighbors are being deprived of their peace and quiet.

“In the real estate world, there is a phase, the clause of quiet enjoyment,” he said. “It has to do with quiet enjoyment. I would suggest these neighbors are not getting any enjoyment or quiet.”

Last December, the city of Dallas spent $25,000 to control the traffic.

Off-duty police officers were also hired by a third party to direct traffic, according to WFAA-TV.

A representative from the city of Dallas said the Dallas Code Compliance Department got “multiple concerns.”

However, city officials inspected the home and did not issue citations for noise or light issues.

Some neighbors have posted signs warning visitors that their cars could be towed if they park in front of houses, according to CBS News.

Others support the display.

“They are bringing community together, and it’s getting you in the spirit,” visitor Taylor Brooks said. “I love this house. I will come every year. It’s so pretty.”

Visitor Caleb Frazier said the house embodies the holiday spirit.

“Bringing people together and all parts of the season. ‘Tis the season, and this is what Christmas is about,” he said.

The property is owned by Ryan and Mandi De Vitis, according to the Daily Mail.

“Be nice to my neighbors, even though they’re not nice to me,” De Vitis told visitors one night when they were seeing the display.

He has said some neighbors “don’t want certain people in the neighborhood” and “only want their type of people.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.