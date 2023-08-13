One historic Catholic church in Hawaii remains standing amid fires that have devastated the islands and its direct surroundings.

Video shared on Twitter Friday shows the Maria Lanakila church seemingly unscathed amid the smoking aftermath of fires in the town of Lahaina on Maui.

“Nothing else but Maria Lanakila,” the video’s author says of the area.

A miracle? A Catholic church reportedly remains untouched by the wildfires as a symbol of hope in Hawaii Around 67 people have died in the wildfires that has almost totally destroyed the Lahaina town in Hawaii’s Maui. While according to local reports coming out, Maria… pic.twitter.com/VxRzN1wX16 — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) August 12, 2023

Photo imagery from the air revealed the extent of the devastation around Maria Lanakila — and the preservation of the church.

A Catholic church reportedly remains untouched by the wildfires as a symbol of hope in Hawaii Around 67 people have died in the wildfires that has almost totally destroyed the Lahaina town in Hawaii’s Maui. While according to local reports coming out, Maria Lanakila, a Catholic… pic.twitter.com/y1zGUKfvgO — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) August 12, 2023

Some reacted to the church’s preservation as cause for hope amid the darkness of the fires that have ravaged the tourist destination.

That was one of the first places I thought of when I heard of the fires… we attend Mass here each time we visit. It’s a lovely church. But all of Maui is lovely, and sho much beauty & history has been destroyed. It’s heartbreaking. This church is a beacon of hope & resiliency… — C.E. Jentzen (@belle4beau) August 12, 2023

The history of the parish church dates back to 1846, according to the congregation — before Hawaii became an American territory or state.

The church’s name translates into “Our Lady of Victory” from the Hawaiian language.

Although the church building was spared from the blazing fire, the disaster has inflicted more serious costs than mere buildings with spiritual yet symbolic meanings.

The fires have primarily impacted the island of Maui, according to the New York Post. There are also some fires on the Big Island, though SF Gate is reporting those fires have largely dissipated.

More aerial photos showed the extent of devastation in the town of Lahaina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hawaii News Now (@hawaiinewsnow)

The bodies of those killed in the fires have been recovered from the waters around Lahaina, according to Hawaii News Now.

Fatalities from the disaster continue to mount, with deaths connected to the fire reaching 89 as of Saturday night, according to The New York Times.

The casualties are severe enough to make the wildfires the deadliest in U.S. history, according to NBC News.

