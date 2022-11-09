Video: DeSantis Crowd Erupts Into Chant That Trump Will Hate During Victory Speech

As the midterm election results are pouring in and the midterm season is finally coming to a close, many are already gearing up for the launch of 2024 presidential campaigns and the hypothetical contest between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is already taking the spotlight.

It has been a big week for both DeSantis and Trump.

DeSantis won re-election as Florida’s governor, The Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, Trump announced on Monday that he will make a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15, CBS News reported.

But during DeSantis‘ victory speech, the crowd began chanting “two more years,” likely referring to a possible presidential run for 2024.







Trump is aware of the possible future contest against DeSantis and, on Tuesday, made some comments about the possibility.

“BREAKING: On election day, Trump launches another attack against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, warning him not to run in 2024: ‘If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife,'” Ryan Saavedra, a reporter for the Daily Wire, tweeted.

BREAKING: On election day, Trump launches another attack against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, warning him not to run in 2024: “If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife.” — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 8, 2022

Trump told reporters that he thinks DeSantis’ possible run for president would be a bad idea.

“I don’t know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly. I think he would be making a mistake, I think the base would not like it — I don’t think it would be good for the party,” Trump said, according to Fox News.

Even before DeSantis’ triumph on Tuesday, Trump made fun of the governor during a rally in Pennsylvania during the weekend, Fox News added.

The former president called him “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

But as seen from DeSantis’ strong victory Tuesday, he has the support of many.

DeSantis won over 59 percent of the vote, according to CNN.

In his victory speech, DeSantis noted that Floridians’ votes are very influential.

“We not only won election, we have rewritten the political map,” DeSantis said.

“Thank you for honoring us with a win for the ages,” he added.

DeSantis referenced how Florida’s lack of restrictions over the years of the pandemic was a sign of freedom and “the promised land” to many throughout the U.S.

Florida rejects woke ideology, supports taxpayers, protects the rights of parents, and stands for law and order, DeSantis further added.

“We saw freedom and our very way of life in so many other jurisdictions in this country wither on the vine,” DeSantis said. “Florida held the line.”

Should DeSantis run for president in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 65% (97 Votes) No: 35% (52 Votes)

But while Trump will make an announcement on Nov. 15, presumably concerning his plans for 2024, DeSantis has not yet made any clear comments concerning his direction.

However, there are already some polls showing that many Americans want DeSantis to run in 2024.

YouGov America, a market research organization, reported on Nov. 4 that about 54 percent of Republicans would like to see DeSantis run in 2024.

Meanwhile, 61 percent of those who responded to the poll wanted Trump to run again.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.