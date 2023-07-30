Share
Video of DeSantis Drinking with Supporters Splits the Internet: 'Classless'

 By Jack Davis  July 30, 2023 at 5:53am
Republican presidential contender and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis brought his campaign to Iowa Friday, but some found his actions hard to swallow.

DeSantis was among 13 Republicans who spoke Friday night at the Iowa Lincoln Dinner.

The Des Moines Register noted that DeSantis was joined by former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, talk show host Larry Elder, businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

The speeches were followed by some mingling, and that led to controversy over whether DeSantis knocking back a Coors Light with his supporters was a bit of the common touch, a failed attempt to appear human, or a violation of sacrosanct etiquette.

Does a candidate drinking a beer hurt his campaign?

During his speech, DeSantis said that if elected, he would be a far different president from President Joe Biden, saying “there will be no cocaine in the White House.” (16 seconds.)

“We will usher in a reckoning for those like Dr. Fauci, who perpetrated COVID-19 lockdown and mandate,” DeSantis said.

“You don’t coddle bureaucrats like Dr. Fauci. You bring them in and you say, ‘You are fired,’ and we are going to hold them accountable for what they did.”

“This is our chance in 2024 to send the Biden-Harris administration to the dustbin where it belongs,” DeSantis said (8:38). “The time for excuses is over. We must get the job done.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
