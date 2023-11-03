Video: Dominican Republic President Openly Mocks Biden to His Face During Summit

The Dominican Republic is a great place to vacation, particularly given its pristine Caribbean coastline.

However, the time to explore it is not when you’re representing the most powerful nation on Earth at the Summit of the Americas, which the State Department described as being “the only hemispheric meeting of leaders from the countries of the Americas.”

Still, Dominican President Luis Abinader knows who he’s dealing with in the personage of U.S. President Joe Biden. So, before their bilateral meeting on Thursday, Abinader made sure that, if Biden is still president, he knows that Abinader’s home country has plenty of warm, sunny sand for him to lounge in.

As Abinader noted during joint remarks the two leaders gave before the meeting, the people of la República Dominicana “are very proud of our economic recovery, which depends to a considerable degree on U.S. trade and tourism.”

“We will continue to work hard to build an even brighter future for all our people,” he continued. “Mr. President, we look forward to welcoming you soon to the Dominican Republic at the next — at the next Summit of the Americas in 2025, where we will continue to develop the bonds of prosperity, security, and democracy that bind us together.

“And that summit will be in Punta Cana, so you have time to be on the beach.”







The fact that Biden laughed at what appeared to be a dig proved, at the very least, that yes, the grey matter inside the president’s head is still deteriorating at a steady and noticeable rate.

Just in case you were wondering what Abinader was talking about, Uncle Joe likes to spend some time at the shore. Like, a lot of time — even when crises are afoot.

Biden has been on vacation for roughly 40% of his time in office. He is outpacing every single one of his modern predecessors! When problems hit America… BIDEN HITS THE BEACH! pic.twitter.com/Y26s61AUTo — Steve ULTRA MAGA (@Steve7317532777) November 2, 2023

🚨Joe Biden Is Weak🚨

🔸️There have now been 28 attacks on US. forces in the Middle East in the last 2 weeks.

🔸️The attacks come from Iran-backed terrorists. What did Joe Biden do? He targeted 2 warehouses in Syria. Yet, the attacks continue as Joe Biden goes the Beach in… pic.twitter.com/IHiiTFyl56 — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) November 1, 2023

WORST PRESIDENT EVER: Joe Biden strolls along the beach on vacation while Americans are being held hostage by terrorists, U.S. air bases are attacked, and terror threats grow at the border. He should resign in disgrace — IMMEDIATELY.pic.twitter.com/Ugf58u0UK6 — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) October 25, 2023

Look at the bright side: At least he hasn’t taken off to Punta Cana in the middle of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Yet.

Social media users seemed to appreciate Abinader’s dry dig at Biden and his beachgoing habits:

have time on the beach, lol what a parody — The White Rabbit 🐇 (@TateWhiteRabbit) November 2, 2023

Wow treating him like a joke to his face. — Jeffery A Dove Jr. (@JefferyADoveJr) November 2, 2023

On that last one: Exactly how was Abinader supposed to treat him? He went with the correct tack by treating the supposed president of these United States with every bit as much respect as he deserved given the farce that he is.

For those of you who have read “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” Biden has proved himself to be a more incompetent version of Zaphod Beetlebrox — a thoroughly unserious character who was, at one point, the president of the Galaxy even though the position held no power whatsoever and he was merely a puppet.

No, Biden might not be “one hoopy frood” like Zaphod was — although he may have, in fact, lied about creating the “pan galactic gargle blaster” instead of Mr. Beetlebrox; I can never keep track of Joe’s strange mendacities — but the two share one common trait: They’re genial idiots led around, politically, by lifeforms who know better than them.

And much like the “Hitchhiker’s Guide” universe, this one includes dolphins and mice.

The only error in Abinader’s logic is that he assumed Biden will be around to go to Punta Cana in 2025, considering his electoral chances aren’t looking so hot at the moment.

If he does make it to a second term, however, you can bet he’ll be following the No. 1 piece of advice in “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”: There’ll be no shortage of beach towels in Biden’s luggage.

