VIDEO: DWI Suspect Fleeing Cops Is Stopped Dead in His Tracks by Alligator... and It Attacked

When human beings encounter one of nature’s deadly predators, one seldom roots for the predator.

In this case, however, since the encounter proved non-lethal, one might at least show gratitude for the predator’s timely intervention.

According to WDSU-TV in New Orleans, a June 7 DWI investigation in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, resulted in an alligator attack on a fleeing suspect — an attack at least partly captured on police bodycam.

The incident began when Louisiana State Police spotted a Toyota Supra driving recklessly on Interstate 10 in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie.

After a traffic stop, troopers identified the driver as 40-year-old Victor M. Rivas.

Rivas, who appeared impaired, allegedly fled troopers by jumping into a swamp. Then, when troopers caught up to him walking on another highway, he again jumped into a swamp.

This time, a different kind of danger awaited him.

Do you have sympathy for a DWI suspect who runs from the police and ends up having a terrifying alligator experience? Yes No

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In a police bodycam video posted to the social media platform X, one can clearly see a trooper with his handgun drawn and pointed in the direction of someone swimming away from him.

The trooper made no attempt to chase the suspect into the water.

Then one can also see movement along the water’s surface.

Seconds later, the attack began. Although the trooper’s gun obscured part of the view, one can see the splashing of water indicating struggle or trauma.

Readers may watch video of the incident here.

While no doubt terrified, Rivas thankfully suffered only injuries to both arms, per WDSU.

In fact, after the attack, the suspect continued fleeing before police caught up to him with help from a drone.

Of course, the non-fatal nature of the alligator’s attack allows one to marvel at the comic absurdity of it all. Rivas, whether guilty of DWI or not, certainly had one of the worst days a person could imagine.

On the other hand, one must also acknowledge that the entire episode followed a foolish decision to flee law enforcement. From there, one must also acknowledge that in recent years only one side of the political spectrum has fostered lack of respect for police officers.

Did that relentless demonization of law enforcement play a role in Rivas’ alleged flight? One can only speculate.

In the meantime, without ever encouraging such a thing, one might at least dream and laugh about unleashing a few alligators in liberals’ neighborhoods. That could result in some real justice.

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