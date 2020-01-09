SECTIONS
Video Emerges Appearing To Show Airliner Getting Hit by Missile Over Iran

By Joe Setyon
Published January 9, 2020 at 2:50pm
Video footage appears to show the moment when a missile hit a Ukrainian airliner over Iran, eventually resulting in a crash that all 176 people on board.

Recent developments in the case suggest it was an Iranian missile that took down the aircraft, likely accidentally.

“There is now a body of information that the flight was shot down by an Iranian Surface to Air Missile,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

“This may well have been unintentional. We are working closely with Canada and our international partners and there now needs to be a full, transparent investigation,” he added.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 caught fire shortly after taking off from Tehran on Wednesday and later crashed.

Video obtained by The New York Times and CNN appears to show the moment when an Iranian missile collided with the plane.

Watch below:

CNN reported that it was unable to immediately “verify the authenticity of the video, but the buildings seen in it appears similar to ones that are in the Iranian capitol suburb of Parand.”

“The Ukrainian plane crashed just north of the suburb,” the outlet added.

The Times, however, reported that it had verified the authenticity of the video.

“A small explosion occurred when a missile hit the plane, but the plane did not explode, the video showed,” according to the newspaper.

“The jet continued flying for several minutes and turned back toward the airport, The Times has determined. The plane flew toward the airport ablaze before it exploded and crashed quickly, other videos verified by The Times showed.”

The Iranian government has already been caught changing its story on what exactly happened.

Iranian officials originally blamed a technical issue with the plane, then said the aircraft tried to turn around after takeoff.

Photos posted to social media, though, appear to missile remains near the aircraft’s final flight path.

A U.S. official told CNN the Ukrainian jet was show down by Russian-made surface-to-air missiles.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
