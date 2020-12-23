Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock was accused of running over his wife’s foot in a domestic incident that was reported to the police.

Video of the incident was shared Tuesday night on the Fox News show “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Warnock is running against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a January runoff election that is one of two Georgia races being closely watched because the outcome will shape the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

The incident was first reported in March, days after it occurred, by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, was not charged in the incident, and police said in a report they found no visible signs of injury to his wife.

Regarding the allegation that he harmed his now-ex-wife, Ouleye Ndoye, Warnock later told the newspaper that “didn’t happen.”

TRENDING: Pelosi Reveals Her Bizarre Plan To Get Trump Out of the White House: Report

According to Fox, who released parts but not all of the footage, the video shows Ndoye saying that she wanted Warnock to sign a paper for a passport to take her children to Africa due to the death of her grandfather.

“He’s like, ‘Ouleye, close the door. I’m leaving,’” she reportedly said. “And I was like, ‘Just hear me out. If your mom died, and I had the kids. Wouldn’t you want me to let them go with you to the funeral? And he just starts backing the car up. He wasn’t going fast, I’m not bleeding. But I just can’t believe he’d run me over.”

She was asked if the contact was intentional, Fox reported.

Do you think Warnock deserves to be in the Senate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (3 Votes) 97% (116 Votes)

“Obviously. I was standing here. The door was open and I’m leaning into the car. How can you drive the car when I’m leaning into it?” the video shows her saying, according to Fox.

She reportedly said she wanted to file a report.

“This man’s running for United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation,” she said. “I’ve been trying to be very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation.”

She then hinted that Warnock was not the man many believe him to be.

“I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line. So that is what is going on here. And he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show.”

RELATED: Attorney General Plans Legal Action Against Sidney Powell

The Atlanta police report said Ndoye could wiggle her toes and that first responders found no “swelling, redness, or bruising or broken bones.”

Warnock is shown telling a police officer that his wife accused him of running over her foot, according to Fox.

“Did you run over her foot?” the officer reportedly asked.

“I don’t think so. I do not think so,” Warnock replied, the outlet reported.

Warnock reportedly said the incident was rooted in a squabble over divorce papers and that Ndoye stood in front of the car door so that he could not close it.

“I don’t want to get into a shoving match with her. So I go back around, get back in the car, and I slowly start to move, like I’m gonna move forward. Then she claims I ran over her foot,” Warnock reportedly said.

Warnock spokesman Michael Brewer told The AJC on Tuesday that Loeffler was using the footage in a “desperate and shameful” attempt to pick up traction in the Senate race.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.