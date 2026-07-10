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Sen. Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, seen on Capitol Hill in a file photo from May 12, is reportedly recovering from a cardiac episode.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, seen on Capitol Hill in a file photo from May 12, is reportedly recovering from a cardiac episode. (Chip Somodevilla - file / Getty Images)

Video Emerges Showing Mitch McConnell Taken to Hospital After Cardiac Arrest - Report

 By Randy DeSoto  July 10, 2026 at 11:34am
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CNN released a video Friday that reportedly showed Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky being placed into an ambulance after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Washington, D.C., home.

“A neighbor of McConnell told CNN that they opened their door to find commotion outside their home at around 8:30 a.m. on June 14, with two ambulances, a fire truck and Capitol Police officers blocking the entire street,” the outlet said.

“Videos taken by the neighbor show emergency responders wheeling a person on a stretcher toward an ambulance. The videos are shot from some distance, and the face of the person is not visible. Once in the ambulance, the person’s lower legs appear to be covered by an orange blanket, but feet are visible,” CNN added.

The person said that McConnell was wheeled out about 30 minutes after emergency vehicles first arrived.

“He’s in a stretcher, and he’s in some sort like orange foam-looking blanket-type thing,” the neighbor said.

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The person could not see McConnell’s face but said, “One of my neighbors is like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s Mitch, I saw his face,’” the person recounted to CNN.

A spokesman for McConnell confirmed to CNN at the time of the incident that the senator had been “admitted to the hospital this morning” and was “receiving excellent care.”

Kentucky CBS affiliate KLKY-TV reported last week that emergency dispatch audio from that day revealed that an advanced life support unit had responded to McConnell’s home.

“During the audio, the dispatcher also said that someone was ‘unconscious,’ and a medic could be heard saying, ‘CPR in progress,’ and asked the dispatcher to notify a supervisor,” KLKY said.

McConnell, 84, has served in the U.S. Senate since 1985 and is the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history, the outlet noted.

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Former McConnell adviser Scott Jennings, who is now a CNN commentator, posted Tuesday on social media, “I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital.

“We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.”

He further told CNN’s Kasie Hunt that day McConnell’s “voice sounded strong,” and McConnell was “feeling OK — obviously well enough to call me on the phone.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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