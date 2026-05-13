Video: Ex-Trans Speaker Postpones TPUSA Speech as Antifa 'Militia ... on Cross-Sex Hormones' Threatens Violence Cops Weren't Prepared for

Detransitioner and activist Chloe Cole was forced to postpone her speech hosted by Turning Point USA at the University of Washington after antifa and trans ideologues threatened violence.

Cole began taking hormone blockers at 13, undergoing a double mastectomy to see herself as a boy. She had “professionals” tell her and her family this was the correct path, only to change her mind at 16. Now 21, Cole has become a public figure, telling her story and warning against the dangers of harming children as she was.

In other words, she’s walking kryptonite to the leftist gender fanatics who insist butchering children will improve their quality of life.

On Tuesday, Cole posted to social media platform X about the event that was scheduled for Wednesday.

Journalist Andy Ngo reposted the footage, writing, “Breaking: Following threats of violence from Antifa and extremist trans activists, Chloe’s @TPUSA

event at @UW has been postponed. Speaking at universities can be deadly and the leftists are evoking Charlie Kirk’s m—rder.”

Breaking: Following threats of violence from Antifa and extremist trans activists, Chloe’s @TPUSA event at @UW has been postponed. Speaking at universities can be deadly and the leftists are evoking Charlie Kirk’s m—rder. https://t.co/Z5bgtyoITM — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 13, 2026

In the recording, Cole said, “I’m putting this video out because, as you may have heard, antifa has assembled a local ‘militia,’ in their own words, to shut down this event.

“Their actions, their explicit threats on my life, have raised this event to national attention, a level of attention our security team and the local PD are, frankly, unprepared for.”

Cole then commented on the risks, especially in light of the September assassination of TPUSA’s founder Charlie Kirk on a college campus.

“Before Charlie Kirk’s assassination, I think I would have been less careful, but the times have changed,” she said, explaining that speaking on a campus nowadays “can come with deadly consequences.”

After announcing that the event was postponed, Cole clarified, “I am not afraid of antifa. The reason I’m speaking out at all is because I’ve already walked and escaped my own personal hell.

“It’s hard to shake me,” she continued, “And some ragtag group of wannabe revolutionaries on cross-sex hormones certainly won’t shake me.

“But there’s a difference between being brave and being stupid. This is not a win for antifa, because truth will always win. Christ will always prevail. God created each and every single one of us in His image, and there are only two sexes.”

She concluded the video by ensuring she will return, and she plans to speak on more campuses as well.

Cole is one person on one campus, but it’s important to use her trials at the University of Washington to set an example. The federal government needs to be involved, and the event needs the highest security possible.

Members of the deranged mob making threats need to see the inside of a jail cell. Seattle Red reported the student groups involved include the UW Divestment Campaign and Students for a Democratic Society at UW.

The outlet reported activists are being urged to “storm” the event, branding Cole a “transphobic grifter.”

Unfortunately, Cole is correct about the risks posed by going to a college campus after Kirk’s assassination, but the only way to set the new standard is for authorities to lock up those who promote violence, so truth-tellers can venture into that sphere.

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