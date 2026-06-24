Video: Facing 20 Years, $250k Fine, Nazi-Obsessed, Anti-ICE Woman Pleads Guilty to Punching Officer in Face

As it turns out, you cannot punch and kick law enforcement officers with impunity — at least, not in Florida.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced in a news release Thursday that 41-year-old Jennifer Susan Cruz of Jacksonville, Florida, has pleaded guilty to assaulting federal immigration officers and Florida Highway Patrol officers in a Jan. 13 incident.

She faces 20 years in prison. WTLV-TV added that she also faces a $250,000 fine.

Immigration officers and FHP were conducting a traffic stop that day. They determined that two people in the vehicle they’d stopped were illegal aliens.

Cruz happened along, and, apparently inspired by leftist agitators in sanctuary states like Minnesota and Illinois, she decided to get involved.

She started recording the incident with her phone as she drove by. Then she stopped and continued recording while yelling at the arresting officers.

She’s facing $250k in fines and up to 20 years in prison - should she receive the full sentence? Yes No

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A trooper approached her, telling her he was fine with her recording, but to refrain from doing so while driving. She proceeded to pull out her leftist playbook, asking this officer if he supported Nazis, “which she clarified as referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” according to the U.S. attorney’s release.

She also asked him not to shoot her in the face — an obvious reference to 37-year-old Rennee Good, who had been shot days earlier while trying to ram an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer with her car in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during immigration operations in that city. Good quickly became a martyr of the left as a supposedly innocent mother who was murdered.

The Florida trooper asked Cruz for her driver’s license. She told him she didn’t have hers with her, but that she had a picture of it on her phone. The officer conducted a records check and discovered her license had been suspended the previous June.

The trooper called a tow truck to impound her vehicle, but Cruz attempted to drive away. Multiple law enforcement officers followed her and boxed in her vehicle.

When the trooper ordered her to get out and surrender her keys, Cruz became combative, telling him she was “ready to go” — as in “ready to fight.

As the officers tried to take her keys, Cruz punched one of them in the face. More punching and kicking followed as she was put in the back of a squad car under arrest. They even tried tasing her, “which did not subdue her,” according to the news release.

Footage of Cruz going absolutely ballistic made its way to social media platform X.

“Mostly Peaceful” reporter Julio Rosas posted the clip after Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier had posted a still-frame image of Cruz, sporting a truly demented expression.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

EXCLUSIVE: I’ve obtained video showing Jennifer Cruz kicking officers as she was put into a squad car after being arrested. A taser was used on her. Cruz was arrested for allegedly punching a state trooper during immigration enforcement in Jacksonville, FL. https://t.co/KB3GoP6AY7 pic.twitter.com/l8tQtu0JJm — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 15, 2026

WJXT-TV reported Wednesday that, aside from federal assault charges, Cruz also faces 14 state charges, including driving on a suspended license, battery of an officer, and resisting an officer.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said about the episode, “This is not Minneapolis. This is not going to end well for you in Florida.

“You have a right to go out there and criticize government policy. You can go out there and protest within respected zones, but the idea that you’re going to assault one of our troopers is unacceptable, and you are going to face consequences as a result of that.”

In court last week Cruz was reportedly silent. Federal officials argued that she was a flight risk, since she has connections in Mexico, but she was allowed to remain free pending sentencing.

Her attorney said, “She’s a mother of four, small business owner. She’s very gratified to get back to her family and her business and attend to both of those important responsibilities.”

WJXT reported that the judge asked Cruz why she should remain free pending her sentencing. She replied, “This is a horrible incident. It won’t happen again. You won’t see me again. I’m sorry.”

Satan will push you to do something, then accuse you.

This is simply a devilish act by someone who bought into the liberal media accounts and leftist propaganda about ICE and illegal aliens.

The rioters in sanctuary-state Minnesota are accustomed to the police looking the other way when they violate the law or attack officers who are involved in immigration operations.

Cruz discovered that things work differently in a state that actually observes and upholds the law.

If the states and the Trump administration keep prosecuting — making an example — we will see these agitators’ numbers thin.

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