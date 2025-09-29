Share
Donald Trump talks with Team Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC on the practice range during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on July 28, 2022. (Charles Laberge -LIV Golf / Getty Images)

Video Fact Check: Did Trump Eagle a Par 4 While Playing with Bryson DeChambeau?

 By Michael Schwarz  September 29, 2025 at 7:52am
Over the weekend, a clip of President Donald Trump, at age 79, besting 2024 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau with a spectacular tee shot that resulted in an eagle on a par-4 began circulating on the social media platform X.

Fact check: the 79-year-old president did not eagle a par 4.

Instead, he did it at age 78.

The clip in question made the rounds on X thanks to a prominent Trump supporter named “Chicago1Ray,” who has more than 467,000 followers. As of Monday morning, therefore, the clip itself had more than 1.4 million views.

“When’s the last time you seen a 79 year old make an Eagle… let me answer that for you….. never,” “Chicago1Ray” wrote.

“C3,” another prominent Trump supporter with more than 210,000 followers on X, also shared the clip.

“79 year with an Eagle like it was nothing. What an absolute Legend,” “C3” wrote.

Could Biden physically last 18 holes?

Meanwhile, other X users also shared the clip as if Trump’s spectacular golf shot happened recently.

It makes sense, of course, that X users would assume Trump and DeChambeau played a round together recently. After all, on Friday the president received a raucous ovation when he attended the Ryder Cup golf tournament and met with players from Team USA, including DeChambeau.

As we noted last year, however, Trump played a two-man scramble with DeChambeau as part of a regular YouTube series called “Break 50.” This particular episode — “Can I Break 50 With President Donald Trump?” — appeared in July 2024. As the preposition “with” suggests, golfers play as a team under scramble rules.

“You think Biden can do that?” Trump said after a great tee shot on the second hole. “I don’t know. We had an argument about golf. Can you believe it?”

Indeed, during the infamous June 27 presidential debate in which his brain malfunctioned on multiple occasions, then-President Joe Biden challenged Trump to a round of golf — an empty challenge, as it happened.

According to Golf Magazine, Trump and DeChambeau did eagle the par-4 12th hole. Moreover, Trump hit a better drive on that hole than did his partner, the 2024 U.S. Open Champion.

In short, on the tiniest and most insignificant detail — Trump’s specific age — the fact check rates as false.

In every other meaningful respect, however, the fact check rings true. Trump did eagle a par-4 12th hole. He did it at age 78. And he did it by hitting a better shot than a tour professional, one of the world’s best golfers.

Truth and Accuracy

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Video Fact Check: Did Trump Eagle a Par 4 While Playing with Bryson DeChambeau?
