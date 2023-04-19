Video: Father Breaks World Record for Most Push-Ups in an Hour, But Then a Big Problem Is Noticed

An Australian man is the new world record holder for most push-ups in a single hour, but whether he actually accomplished the feat is up for debate.

Lucas Helmke, 33, became the official Guinness World Record holder after completing 3,206 push-ups in 60 minutes, People reported.

He accomplished the feat in November, but Guinness only recognized his achievement last week after the video was thoroughly reviewed. In order to set the record, Helmke had to use the proper form or his push-ups would be disallowed.

After three years of training, a 33-year-old Brisbane father has smashed the Guinness World Record for the most push ups in one hour. Lucas Helmke performed a mammoth 3,206 push ups in 60 minutes at his Albion gym in November, with Guinness today officially approving the achievement.

The Aussie beat the previous record of 3,182 push-ups set just a year ago by one of his countrymen — a man named Daniel Scali.

Helmke trained for three years to build up enough muscle and stamina to take the record.

But according to some who watched the display, the fitness junkie and father completed a grand total of zero push-ups.

Twitter was unrelenting in evaluating Helmke’s form. Many noted that he failed to go all the way down to the ground:

Zero

Zero

Zero… — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) April 18, 2023

Three years of training and he can’t do a single push up? — Jeremy Knauff (@jeremyknauff) April 18, 2023

I’m more impressed by someone who does 30 pushups with perfect form than 3,000 pushups with this form. Doing 3,000 pushups like this is a good way to get a repetitive stress injury while not actually getting any stronger. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 18, 2023

When does he start doing the push-ups? — Brian Orr (@thebrianorr) April 18, 2023

Anyone who has gone through basic training anywhere in the world is shaking their head right now. — Justin Lee (@justindeanlee) April 19, 2023

In spite of his doubters, Guinness awarded Helmke with the record — even if it did disqualify 34 of his push-ups.

People reported that Helmke decided to chase the record to show his young son that “nothing is impossible.”

