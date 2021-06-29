If you need to be reminded about how pernicious the so-called Equality Act is, a viral video from a Los Angeles-area spa should serve as a refresher.

The Equality Act has fallen off of most conservatives’ radar. The Biden administration had promised to make the legislation, which would add “sexual orientation and gender identity” to the list of protected classes under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a first-100-days priority.

Biden later adds Equality Act is a “first 100 days” item. — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) May 6, 2020

Beltway realities have moved it to the back-burner, however.

The text of the legislation said that “an individual shall not be denied access to a shared facility, including a restroom, a locker room, and a dressing room, that is in accordance with the individual’s gender identity.”

That troubles you? What are you — some kind of transphobe?

Keep that question in mind, because that’s what some are calling an unidentified woman in a video that went viral on social media this week.

According to Heavy, the video was first posted to Reddit on Monday. It was taken at Wi Spa in Los Angeles.

“Come for a soak, ancient Korean style. Stay for a treatment from our extensive selection of modern, global spa services,” the spa’s website reads. “Return often. Wi Spa offers ultimate relaxation and restoration 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

The woman speaking, who appeared to be taking the video, first interacted with someone at the main counter regarding a man she said was exposing himself to women — including underage girls — in an all-female area.

“I just want to be clear with you: It’s OK for a man to go into the women’s section, show his penis around the other women, young little girls, underage,” the woman said.

“Your spa, Wi Spa, condones that. Is that what you’re saying?”

When the person at the desk apparently said something about the man’s gender identity, the woman was unimpressed.

“What’s sexual orientation? I see a d***. That lets me know he’s a man. He is a man. He is a man. He is not no female. He is not a female. … He is not a female, sweetie,” she said.

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

A woman confronted the staff at the Wi Spa in Los Angeles after a man walked into the women’s section with his genitals hanging out in front of girls. He identified as a “woman.” The employees said he had a right to do that. The employees say that it’s the law. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/m1VbU0WU6A — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) June 27, 2021

“Girls down there, other women who are highly offended for what they just saw and you did nothing, absolutely nothing,” she continued. “In fact, you sided with him. So Wi Spa is in agreement with men that just say they are a woman, and they can go down there with their penis and get into the women’s section? Is that what you’re saying?”

And lo, a white knight for the transgender individual interceded, telling the woman, “You’re being a d***.” Irony, that.

“I am a woman who knows how to speak up for my rights,” she responded. “I have a right to feel comfortable without a man exposing himself. … He is not transgender. He has a penis just like you do. It’s not OK.”

Their repartee continued:

The woman was confronted by a woke male ally who tried to insist that the man was “transgender.” “It must be hard not being a real man, huh? Try it.” Part 2 pic.twitter.com/PjdV9pXE75 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) June 27, 2021

The woman said it was “traumatizing to see that. I’m a woman. I think this is a place right here, I’m told, only for women. … I’m telling you, he has a penis., a full — and testicles. I don’t care what you call it, it’s a man. You got one? You’re a man.”

She went on to tell the man, “For me and a lot of other women, they do not feel comfortable and it’s not OK. … This is not right, I can tell you that much. … It must be hard not being a real man, huh, try it.”

Do you agree with this woman? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 100% (58 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

So, a man allegedly exposed himself to this woman and others in an environment that included underage girls. Whether her allegations were true didn’t seem to matter to some.

Here’s the Daily Dot’s headline: “‘It must be hard not being a real man’: Woman goes on transphobic rant over trans woman in spa locker room.”

And if being called a “transphobe” for standing up against this isn’t bad enough, consider the fact that Biden and the Democrats want to enshrine these protections in the law. It won’t just be the Wi Spa or blue states where this is protected behavior. Instead, it’ll be the law of the land.

Just because the Biden administration didn’t get the Equality Act in the first 100 days doesn’t mean it’s not still a threat. Remember that.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.