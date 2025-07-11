Share
Commentary
Police officer Lydia Ward, bottom left, was punched in the face during an altercation in July 2024 at the Manchester Airport in England.
Commentary
Police officer Lydia Ward, bottom left, was punched in the face during an altercation in July 2024 at the Manchester Airport in England.

Video: Female Police Officer Panics, Literally Collapses in Tears After Taking One Punch from Suspect

 By Samantha Chang  July 11, 2025 at 7:08am
A female police officer whose nose was broken by a violent Muslim thug at Manchester Airport in England last summer told the court this week that she was terrified for her life after being knocked out by a vicious sucker punch.

Defendant Mohammed Amaaz and his brother Muhammed Amaad went on trial Thursday at Liverpool Crown Court for assaulting police officers while resisting arrest after Amaaz allegedly headbutted a man in an airport Starbucks cafe, according to Sky News.

At trial, Police Constable Lydia Ward said violence erupted immediately after she and her colleagues tried to detain Amaaz.

“Things escalated very quickly,” she told Liverpool Crown Court.

WARNING: The following video contains violent images that may be disturbing for some readers. 

Ward said she held Amaaz’s arms behind his back when he began kicking her colleague, Police Constable Zachary Marsden, before he “punched me straight in the face.”

“I remember falling on the floor, and everything went black,” she recounted, per Sky News.

Would you want her as a partner?

Jurors reviewed footage showing Amaaz resisting arrest before brawling with police.

His brother, Muhammad Amaad, quickly joined the scuffle, and the two were captured on video pummeling law enforcement officers.

In a video released this week, Ward was seen crying disconsolately after being socked in the face, as blood streamed down her nose and mouth.

Related:
DA to Drop Charges Against Sex Offender Whose Alleged Elementary School Kidnapping Attempt Was Caught on Camera

A couple of her colleagues were seen trying to console her, to no avail.

Ward — who’s described as “petite” and weighs just 112 pounds — told jurors she was terrified after the barbaric attack.

“I didn’t know who was going to come up at me next,” she said.

“I was scared of going after this male again and being punched in the face again.”

Looking back, Lydia Ward said her main concern was that her face might have been damaged.

“As I came round, all I could feel was blood pouring out of my nose,” the officer said at trial. “I was just thinking he has done something to my nose, face area.”

Ward, who joined the police force in 2018, also said she was distraught that bystanders didn’t help her.

“Nobody came to assist. I felt everyone in that room was against us,” she recalled.

As a reminder, it is the police’s job to protect the public — not the other way around.

Despite the damning video footage of their savage attack, both Mohammed Amaaz and Muhammed Amaad pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This incident spotlights how warped “diversity” policies that mandate the hiring of women to perform front-line law-enforcement duties can undermine public safety.

Is it any surprise that a 112-pound woman got knocked unconscious after a single punch by a hulking thug?

The Muslim brothers’ shameless attacks on the police and their cavalier defiance of the law (and basic civility) also spotlights the destructiveness of the poisonous “white guilt” phenomenon.

It’s no surprise the Muslim attackers felt free to punch and kick white police officers, since the United Kingdom has been infested by the same anti-white hysteria the United States has.

Western nations are at a critical juncture right now.

It is time to halt the toxic creep of forced “diversity” and the repulsive double standards that demonize one race while lionizing others before the civilized world as we know it disappears forever.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




