President Joe Biden and his administration have attacked American energy independence since he took office in January, and one former Keystone XL Pipeline contractor had a few choice words for the president about the consequences.

In an interview on “Fox & Friends First” Tuesday, laid-off pipeline worker Lynn Allen explained his thoughts on the nation’s gas prices, which are the highest on average since 2014 at $3.38 per gallon as of Monday, according to the American Automobile Association.

“I’m not surprised at all,” Allen said, “because everything that Biden’s touched or done — it’s a failure.”

“It ain’t nothing but a total failure. We went from America first to America last.”

He then praised former President Donald Trump for his approach to the energy sector.

“Trump had it going on,” he said. “The thing about it is that we’ve got all these high prices of oil and gas, we’ve got drilling rigs stacked, we’ve got roustabout crews ready to go, we’ve got pipeline contractors with all of their equipment is stacked in the yards. And I can tell you right now, we can put America to work next week if we needed to.”

While Biden is not solely responsible for the current gas prices, his energy policies have not helped mitigate the situation.

His team has done little more than pressure the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to ramp up oil production — which has the majority of its oil reserves in the Middle East — and has been largely unsuccessful.

During a CNN town hall on Thursday, Biden came across as defeated on the issue of gas prices, and said there is not much action he can take to see prices fall before 2022.

“I don’t see anything that’s going to happen in the meantime that’s going to significantly reduce gas prices,” Biden said.

“A lot of Middle Eastern folks want to talk to me.”

“I’m not sure I’m going to talk to them,” he continued, “but the point is, it’s about gas production.”

President Biden says he expects gas prices will stay high until 2022. “I don’t see anything that’s going to happen in the meantime that’s going to significantly reduce gas prices” #BidenTownHall https://t.co/2a7F6JKm0H pic.twitter.com/EOxLdHIgYa — CNN (@CNN) October 22, 2021

If Biden wanted to be proactive about the issue — which is hurting the average American’s wallet severely — he would admit he made a mistake by halting federal oil and gas leases and canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Of course, he won’t admit he was wrong. Far-left environmentalists take priority over middle and lower class Americans, even though everyone would benefit from American-produced oil and gas.

The Lynn Allens of the United States need to keep speaking up against the injustice happening in the energy industry and throughout the country at large, as Americans cannot afford to carry this financial burden any longer.

