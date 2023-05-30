Video During George Strait-Starring Concert Goes Viral as People Avoid Woke Bud Light

A concert starring George Strait might not be the best venue to sell Bud Light.

Video of a concession stand at a performance of the country artist has some pointing to the enduring power of the conservative boycott of the beer.

Stocks of other beverages — such as White Claw and Coors Light — are diminished by customer sales, whereas Bud Light appears to sit undisturbed in the video.

Conservative author and commentator Evan Kilgore recorded the seeming disinterest of concertgoers in the beer.

In the Saturday video at the Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, Ohio, where Strait was the headline act, one concert patron questions who would drink a beer associated with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney is best known for a “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series in which he touts his supposed gender transition.

“Who drinks this s***?” one woman’s voice is heard asking in the video, which had more than 128,000 views by Tuesday morning Eastern Daylight Time.

At a George Strait concert in Columbus, Ohio. Nobody is buying Bud Light. pic.twitter.com/2uMYn17JJU — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) May 27, 2023

In the video, one patron pulls a Michelob Ultra can from a cooler — perhaps unaware that the brand is owned by Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company.

But they’re drinking Michelob ultra? They’re still giving money to Anheuser-Busch but they think they’re doing something to the makers of Bud Light? — Tupac Hologram (@tupac_hologram1) May 28, 2023

Strait is widely considered one of the most influential country music artists of all time — distinguishing himself in a genre known for a conservative-leaning and patriotic audience.

Other country artists, such as John Rich and Riley Green, have taken widely publicized public stands against the brand.

The decision to partner with Mulvaney has also proved disastrous for Anheuser-Busch at the grassroots level.

Some retailers have taken to selling Bud Light for bargain-basement prices in a testament to the fall from grace suffered by the once-iconic brand.

The business troubles surrounding Bud Light have begun to hit other beverages marketed by Anheuser-Busch.

Michelob Ultra and Natural Light have declined in weekly sales, according to data from the marketing research firm NielsenIQ.

Strait is scheduled to continue his ongoing tour with a performance at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday.

