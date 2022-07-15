Share
Commentary

Video: Grandmother, 69, with Cancer Reports to Prison for Jan. 6 Charges, Has Message for Americans

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  July 15, 2022 at 7:05am
Share

A 69-year-old grandmother from Boise, Idaho, was sentenced in May to two months in prison for her activities during the Capitol incursion on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pamela Hemphill had no prior criminal history, and she is fighting breast cancer.

The display name on her Twitter page, PamHemphill-MAGAGranny, should tell you all you need to know.

Hemphill’s daughter drove her to Federal Correctional Institution Dublin near Oakland, California, on Tuesday, which was her “surrender date,” and shared a video of their conversation upon arriving.

“Mom, how do you feel?” she asked Hemphill.

Trending:
Watch: Pretentious Berkeley Professor Can't Handle 1 Question from Sen. Hawley

“Scared to death. I’m frightened, but I know God’s with me. Just going to take it five minutes at a time, one day at a time,” she replied.

“Mom, what do you have to say to the American people as your last words before you go in?”

“Just keep your faith no matter what’s going on in your life,” Hemphill said. “God’s with us no matter what’s happening to us. It’s gonna be OK in our lives if we just lean on God and trust — do what’s right and help make this country better again.

“And support all those that are right now locked up in — the Jan. 6 people that are not getting any trials.

“God bless you all.”

According to KTVB-TV in Boise, under the terms of her plea deal, Hemphill pleaded guilty to “one misdemeanor count of demonstrating, parading or picketing in the U.S. Capitol Building.” Three earlier charges were dropped.

On May 24, she was sentenced to two months in prison and three years of probation and ordered to pay $500 in restitution by Judge Royce Lamberth of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The prosecutor told Lamberth that Hemphill “repeatedly turned to police for help while simultaneously undermining their efforts,” KTVB reported.

Related:
Watch: Top Dem Implies Jan. 6 Was Inside Job, Demands Investigation

He said that “many protested [on Jan. 6] without engaging the police. This defendant did not choose to take things in from a distance.”

The prosecution played a video in which Hemphill, who was filming the protest, can be heard telling a police officer, “I have to get out of that crowd.” She also told him she’d recently had surgery and that she was a journalist. He directed her to a safer area.

Shortly afterward, however, she was seen inviting protesters into the Capitol, KTVB reported.

When the video ended, the prosecutor said, “These are not the actions of a citizen journalist. These are the actions of a rioter.”

Prior to receiving her sentence, Hemphill said, “I fully regret everything I said and did at the Capitol.”

Do you think Hemphill belongs in prison?

She had planned merely to film the protest, not to participate in it. “Then the fans started going onto the field,” Hemphill said. “I should have gone home. Instead, I was there filming chaos when I should never have left the stands in the first place.”

While delivering his sentence, Lamberth said “it was tempting to be lenient in this kind of situation,” but the events of Jan. 6 were more “serious” and “didn’t equate to other demonstrations.”

He added, “In some ways when I see those videos, I want to give you the maximum.”

Lamberth, surprisingly, was appointed by former President Ronald Reagan in 1987.

This sentence is a travesty. This woman is in prison for trespassing in the Capitol and essentially annoying a cop.

Meanwhile, the Black Lives Matter rioters who caused $2 billion worth of property damage and wounded more than 2,000 police officers in the summer of 2020 never even faced charges.

This flies in the face of everything this country stands for. America was founded on the principle of equal treatment under the law.

We have got to get it together as a nation, or the two-tiered criminal justice system that has become so undeniable over the past six or seven years will be our downfall.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics.

Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




Video: Grandmother, 69, with Cancer Reports to Prison for Jan. 6 Charges, Has Message for Americans
Jan. 6 Star Witness Exposed: Explosive New Emails Show Why No One Should Trust a Word She Said
'That Was the Last Straw' - Conservative Disney Producer Breaks Silence About Woke Company Narrative
Stephen King Pulls Fake News Tweet in Shame, Initially Blames Source Before Owning Up
Biden Won't Be Happy: Tennis Legend John McEnroe Smacks Lib Policies - 'This Is Ridiculous!'
See more...

Conversation