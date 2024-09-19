Video: Haitian Protesters Berate Black Trump Supporters Outside Rally

Haitian immigrants and their supporters flocked to a Donald Trump rally on Long Island Wednesday, but only to jeer at those backing the former president.

Video from the event showed Haitian protesters shouting insults, calling Trump supporters “losers” and chanting anti-Trump slogans.

Trump earned the ire of the protesters by speaking out about the conditions in Springfield, Ohio, where a massive influx of between 15,000 and 20,000 Haitian immigrants has been cited by community residents as a factor that led to the degradation of their quality of life.

Haitian anti Trump protesters outside of his rally on Long Island jeer and yell “loser” and “Kamala” at black and Hispanic Trump supporters as walk inside pic.twitter.com/Gxe0l3r65K — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) September 18, 2024



Trump and running mate Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio have made community complaints, such as reports of immigrants eating pets, part of the national debate over the Biden-Harris administration’s immigration policies.

“A lot of towns don’t want to talk about it because they’re so embarrassed by it,” Trump said during the Sept. 10 debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the U.K.’s Independent. “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in. They’re eating the cats … They’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame.”

Black Trump supporter confronts Haitian anti Trump protesters by chanting USA and showing off his “Trump” towel https://t.co/KRYVvMjg90 pic.twitter.com/MiHYaY9vlg — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) September 18, 2024

“People like Donald Trump and JD Vance need to be accountable for the false statements they are spreading around,” Democratic New York State Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn said during the protests, according to WPIX-TV. “It is injuring not only the people in Springfield, but many people here in New York City where their kids are being bullied.”

“We demand a formal apology from the Trump campaign as well as a restatement of the true facts,” Democratic Nassau County Legislator Carrié Solages said, according to The Haitian Times.

“We are not here to make noise; we are here to ask for an apology,” Solages said

Interview with Haitian Legislator Carrié Solages who organized the Haitian Anti Trump protest He’s here to “denounce racist, false, terrorizing statements made by Trump and Vance … people are only questioning what’s happening with Haitians in Springfield because they’re black” https://t.co/A3kiko1P7h pic.twitter.com/tGKL3jyclA — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) September 18, 2024

Trump, however, showed no signs of being apologetic as he spoke about the troubles in Springfield during the rally.

“How about in Springfield, Ohio, they had 32,000 — this is a little beautiful town, no crime, no problem – 32,000 illegal immigrants come into the town,” Trump said, according to the Independent.

“So they almost double their population in a period of a few weeks. Can you believe it? And you know what? They’ve got to get much tougher. I’m going to go there in the next two weeks. I’m going to Springfield.”

“You may never see me again, but that’s OK,” he said. “‘Whatever happened to Trump? Well, he never got out of Springfield.’”

“So the mayor of Springfield, and I think he’s a very nice person, but instead of saying we’re getting them all out … he says, very simply, ‘we’re hiring teachers to teach them English,’” Trump said during the Long Island rally.

“Could you believe it? ‘We are hiring interpreters.’ So when they go to school and take the place of our children in school, we have an interpreter. Each one will have a private interpreter. What the hell is wrong with our country?” Trump said.

