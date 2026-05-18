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The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform at the 2022 Miramar Airshow in San Diego, California.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform at the 2022 Miramar Airshow in San Diego, California. (Bill Chizek / Getty Images)

Video: Heart-Stopping Moment 2 Navy Fighter Jets Collide, Appear to Fuse Together Into Single Craft Before Crashing

 By Jack Davis  May 18, 2026 at 5:52am
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Two Navy jets collided midair Sunday at an air show being held at Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho.

The Gunfighter Skies air show crash took place at about 12:10 p.m. local time, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Although the two planes fell in a twisted mass of smoking wreckage, all four pilots aboard parachuted to safety.

The crash involved two E/A-18G “Vikings” Growler aircraft flown by four pilots from the Electronic Attack Squadron 129 from Whidbey Island, a 366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office news release said.


“All four of the air crew successfully ejected and they are being evaluated by medical personnel,” the 366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office said.

“We had four good parachutes,” an air show announcer told those in attendance.

“The crews were able to eject. They’re located one mile south of where the smoke is. The parachutes came down,” the announcer said.

The announcer later added, “Crash fire rescue and various other emergency services are on their way to the pilots and crew. There were four good parachutes. That is always a positive in our world. If you are so inclined to take the time now to say a prayer.”

Related:
Survivors of Plane Crash Off Florida Were Stranded on a Life Raft With No Idea If Help Was Coming

Spectator David Katz said he saw the collision before one jet caught fire, according to Fox News.

“We saw the smoke and fireball,” Katz said. “Apparently they collided there. One of the planes was impacted and started burning in the air.”

The Mountain Home Gunfighters, which organized the event, said the base was on lockdown after the incident, according to the New York Post.

The last time the show was held in 2018, a hang glider pilot died in an accident. In 2003, a pilot in the Thunderbirds air show team ejected before his plane crashed.

A deputy with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office said one plane landed on a highway, according to KIVI-TV.

The crash started a fire that consumed 25 acres before it was extinguished, he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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