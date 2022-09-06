Video: Hilarious Dog Moves at the Speed of Light Through Home

Animals always know how to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Sapphire, an adorable Pomsky dog — a cross between a Pomeranian and a Siberian Husky — went viral on TikTok for a serious case of the zoomies.

In the video, the pooch ran around at a fast speed, always somehow stopping before running into a wall.

The TikTok is captioned, “Just another day of my morning ZOOMIES.”

Little Sapphire’s owners are Sheena and Sunit Shah of San Diego, and they are self-proclaimed “puppy parents,” according to Newsweek.

“Her ZOOMIES are the absolute best! She usually gets them in the morning after her walk and at night before going to bed!” they said in a statement to the outlet.

Does your dog get the "zoomies"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“They are so funny because she is so fast and she is extremely happy while doing them. She has everyone falling in love with not just her beautiful face, but her fun-loving and playful personality,” the two continued.



And the zoomies? Is that a thing? Yes, it is.

A 2019 post on the American Kennel Society’s website said, “Zoomies, or Frenetic Random Activity Periods (FRAPs), refer to those unmistakable explosions of energy that dogs have on occasion.

“Zoomies often feature frantic, repetitive behavior such as running in circles or spinning around. A frequent cause of zoomies is an excess buildup of energy that dogs hold on to, which is then released in one big burst.”

However, it’s nothing to be alarmed of.

Zoomies are a natural part of a dog’s life. The AKC post said they are “most often no cause for alarm, so long as your pup has room to run without injuring themselves.”

So clear all the sharp edges, and maybe helmet the pooch, while you watch the little Tasmanian devil be released for a few minutes in your home.

Until the doggie ultimately crashes from its attempt to run a mile in a minute.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.