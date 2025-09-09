Video: 'We've Been Hit!' Greta Thunberg's Boat Set Ablaze, Forced to Abandon Pro-Hamas Trip

Poor Greta Thunberg. First we robbed her childhood from her. Then we robbed her of all her attention.

Now, she’s busy trying to break the blockade of Gaza by sea with a flotilla — again. And she remains hitless, apparently, with her latest voyage making her 0-for-2 in that department.

According to the BBC, the group’s boat — which was organized by the Global Sumud Flotilla — is stuck outside of Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia, after an explosion was reported on board.

Yasemin Acar, one of the activists onboard the boat, claimed that they’d been hit by an incendiary device dropped by a “Zionist entity.”

“They have bombed a boat once again with civilians on it in Tunisian territory,” she said in a breathless video posted to Instagram on Monday.

“This is an attack against Gaza because they don’t want us there,” she continued. “So, we need you to mobilize.”

Another video, after the claimed drone strike, showed one of the men onboard the craft saying, “We’ve been hit” by a drone:

Note that I said this was a “claim.” That is deliberate, and not just because I don’t think that Thunberg or her hyperventilating associates can be trusted. (Although they can’t be.)

Rather, it’s because Tunisian authorities — who, in case you’re wondering, aren’t exactly predisposed to make Israel look good — insisted that there was no drone strike against the boat.

A spokesperson for the country’s national guard said that the reports “had no basis in truth” and that the explosion came from inside the craft. Whoops!

And, you won’t be surprised to learn, this isn’t the first time this has happened. From the BBC:

There have also been prior allegations of drone attacks on aid ships bound for Gaza; the Freedom Flotilla alleged that its ship The Conscience was struck by a drone in May off the coast of Malta.

The BBC was sent a recording of the distress call from the flotilla ship, recorded by a crew member on a nearby oil tanker. The captain of the flotilla ship can be heard reporting drone strikes and a fire onboard.

The Maltese government said everyone aboard the ship was “confirmed safe” and that a fire onboard the ship was “brought under control overnight.”

It’s pretty remarkable when a series of governments not predisposed to believe Israel over Hamas and its confederates won’t even declare that they’ve been hit by a drone. But that’s just what they want you to think! It’s the Illuminati and Bilderbergs at work. That’s the ticket.

At least for the moment, the fire appears to have stopped the flotilla before it got anywhere near Gaza. If it were to do so permanently, that would probably be for the best for Thunberg and the environment.

Remember that? It’s the reason we were supposed to care about Greta — because we’d all ruined her life and forced her to skip school because our careless polluting.

Yet, she’s engaged in two needless trips to Gaza onboard a boat with zero chance of getting there, and in addition to two needless wastes of fuel, we also have two onboard fires. To paraphrase Oscar Wilde on a different subject, to lose one publicity stunt to an onboard fire may be regarded as misfortune; to lose two looks like carelessness.

Think of what would happen were they to travel onward through the Mediterranean. Not only would they waste more resources, they’d be intercepted by Israeli craft once they got anywhere near the coast. Then they’d be flown back to whence they came. This isn’t even counting all the carbon dioxide they’d breathed out while hyperventilating all the way — which, if one is to judge by Miss Acar’s breathless video, is not insubstantial.

But nevertheless, they’ll probably persist. The woke mind virus passed down to our least-favorite Swedish elf by her parents retains its grip on her. It’s almost like the object of the cause doesn’t matter as long as it will broadly undermine civilization (energy, Israel) in favor of regression (depowering) and barbarism (actual genocide, begun and conducted by terrorists).

And the planet? Erm, what planet? Oh, the earth? Well, it’ll have to make do.

