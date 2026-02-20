Video: Hot Mic Captures Lawyer Issuing Literal Death Threat to Epstein Associate During Deposition

Anyone who wishes to minimize or even suppress this story will almost certainly have to answer for it one day.

As Thomas Jefferson once wrote, referring to the urgency of emancipation, “I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just: that his justice cannot sleep for ever.”

On Wednesday, God’s awakening justice may have taken the form of a hot mic.

In one of the more remarkable moments ever caught on camera, attorney Michael Levy interrupted billionaire and Jeffrey Epstein associate Les Wexner’s shockingly candid testimony before the House Oversight Committee to issue Wexner a mortal threat, according to the Daily Beast.

“I will f***ing kill you if you answer another question with more than five words, OK?” Levy whispered.

Obviously, the attorney did not intend for others to hear the threat. But a microphone picked it up very clearly.

In one respect, of course, Levy did nothing terribly surprising. After all, lawyers often show frustration when their clients talk too much. If attorneys have to go to verbal extremes to prevent their clients from incriminating themselves, then who could blame them?

What made this instance so eye-popping, however, was that Wexner had not been talking about himself much at all. Instead, the 88-year-old Victoria’s Secret founder had mentioned other powerful figures connected to Epstein.

“He had done personal work for the Rothschild family in France,” Wexner said of the convicted sex offender Epstein.

The Rothschilds, a legendary European banking family, trace their wealth to the 18th-century merchant Mayer Amschel Rothschild, whose five sons laid the foundation for the family’s 19th-century financial dynasty.

Wexner proceeded to elaborate.

“Well, specifically, I talked to Élie de Rothschild,” the billionaire added.

Élie de Rothschild, a French banker, died in 2007 at the age of 90.

“He represented their whole families,” Wexner said moments later. “There have been a whole bunch of people that, most of whom I never would have met. But I knew Elie.”

But Wexner had not yet finished dropping names associated with Epstein.

“He [Epstein] would say, like, ‘I’m providing financial advice to the founders of Google. I’m providing financial advice to Jeff Bezos,” the billionaire said.

Then came the moment at which Levy leaned in and issued this threat.

Readers may watch the incredible moment in the video below, posted to the social media platform X.

WARNING: The following social media posts contain language that some may find offensive.

🚨 Les Wexner just CONFIRMED that Epstein worked for the ROTHSCHILD FAMILY—the architects of the Federal Reserve—as well as Jeff Bezos & Google. His lawyer then leaned in and said: “I will f*cking kiII you if you answer another question with more than 5 words.” Umm WHAT?!? 😳😬 pic.twitter.com/UelCWjybhW — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) February 19, 2026

At this point, one must issue an important disclaimer. It is clear from watching the video above that it has been edited.

In fact, a longer version of Wexner’s testimony makes the octogenarian billionaire look more confused than anything.

Epstein was a Rothschild agent since the 1980’s HOLY F*** Les Wexner says Jeffrey Epstein claimed he was the financial adviser to Élie de Rothschild and the Rothschild family in Francepic.twitter.com/Cw1bY45lOH — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) February 19, 2026

Still, at no point in those clips did Wexner say anything that sounded self-incriminating. The impression left by the videos above is that Levy issued his threat only after Wexner mentioned Epstein’s connections to the Rothschilds, Google, and Bezos, the founder of Amazon.

In short, the attorney’s intervention made Wexner look weak, cowering, and even controlled. But controlled by whom?

For many years, conspiracy theorists (read: people who figure things out decades before everyone else does) have insisted that a cabal of wealthy, satanic, cannibalistic pedophiles runs the world. According to this theory, Epstein, who allegedly died in federal prison in August 2019, trafficked children to and for these elitist monsters, in part to blackmail world leaders and other prominent figures. It made for interesting reading, but for the most part, the theorists yelled from the fringes of public discourse.

Then, late last month, the Department of Justice released more than three million Epstein-related documents. In this latest tranche, Internet sleuths found evidence supporting the most diabolical aspects of the theory. Alleged references to the sexual abuse of children — and worse — appeared throughout the files, as did Wexner’s name.

“This MAN IS SINGING like a BIRD,” one X user wrote of Wexner.

MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Les Wexner admits under oath that Jeffrey Epstein was working DIRECTLY for the Rothschild Family in France. The Rothschild Family in France sits at the VERY TOP of the food chain and are rarely ever mentioned. This MAN IS SINGING like a BIRD. Ezra A. Cohen — Paul White Gold Eagle (@PaulGoldEagle) February 20, 2026

That is certainly one possible explanation, though the FBI, according to Forbes, listed Wexner as an unindicted co-conspirator, so it is difficult to know what to make of the billionaire’s testimony.

One thing we do know is that the global Epstein rot appears to run deep. And outraged Americans certainly will not move on from the story anytime soon. No matter where it leads, and no matter the guilty parties whose lives it destroys, we must pursue it.

Indeed, with all the evidence uncovered thus far, no decent person, let alone Christian, could urge us to move on.

“The Almighty has no attribute which can take side with us in such a contest,” Jefferson wrote of slaveholders engaged in a hypothetical race war against slave rebels.

The same holds true both for those who abuse children and for those who cover up the abuse.

