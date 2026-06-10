The streets of Belfast have seen generations of conflict. But an attempted beheading by a Sudanese national Monday night was beyond even what its citizens could accept, triggering protests in the streets of this Northern Ireland city.

Crowds torched houses, vehicles, and barricades in rage over the incident, according to CNN.

Cars were also set on fire in nearby Newtown Abbey and Kilkeel.

WARNING: The following posts contain vulgar language and violent imagery that some may find disturbing.

🇬🇧 Protesters in Belfast have now broken into HMOs housing asylum seekers and set them on fire. This after a Sudanese migrant allegedly tried to behead a local man, followed by buses and vehicles already torched. Native communities have hit a breaking point. When the state… https://t.co/cAfqOF6DnV pic.twitter.com/r57i5tAvZB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 9, 2026

According to Australia’s News.com, a Sudanese national was arrested after he tried to behead a man on a street in Belfast Monday night.

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Police confirmed the man “had leave to remain in U.K.,” which, the outlet said, “proves that the man was an immigrant who had recently entered the U.K.”

Graphic footage showed the suspect straddling the victim and repeatedly hacking at his neck. The man survived the attempt on his life. The video is very graphic.

🚨HORRIFIC ATTEMPTED BEHEADING ON THE STREETS OF BELFAST 😱 Graphic Warning ⚠️ Just after 10:30pm last night on Kinnaird Avenue, North Belfast, a man was slashed and stabbed in a frenzied attack, with the suspect on top of him on the ground repeatedly hacking at his head and… — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) June 9, 2026

The protests had the support of Elon Musk, who posted on X, “Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!!”

Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!! https://t.co/73GDcLLFwv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2026

Although multiple British and Northern Irish politicians condemned the unrest, MP Carla Lockhart said that unless there is an effort to stop illegal immigration into Northern Ireland, “significant unrest” will continue, according to the Irish Times.

Lockhart said British leaders have allowed “uncontrolled immigration [to] get out of control.”

Anti-immigrant protests erupted in Belfast following charges against a Sudanese man for a knife attack, leading to heightened tensions https://t.co/OIWqD92tez pic.twitter.com/Da0uOrEW3M — Reuters (@Reuters) June 10, 2026

“That’s where this problem lies, and unless the government step up, I fear we will continue to see significant unrest within our communities,” Lockhart said.

On Wednesday, Hadi Alodid, 30, a Sudanese national, was charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie, threats to kill an NHS radiographer, and possession of a knife, according to the Irish Times.

Police said Ogilvie has lost his left eye and suffered serious cuts to his head, face, and back in the attack.

Police said Alodid said after the incident, “I’ve killed someone, I don’t know if they are dead.”

Police said he told hospital medical staff, “I will kill you.”

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