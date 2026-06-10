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Youths gather in front of a burning barricade Wednesday in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Youths gather in front of a burning barricade Wednesday in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Demonstrations have been called in reaction to what police described as a "brutal" knife attack in north Belfast Monday night, which left a male victim in his 40's with serious injuries. (Charles McQuillan / Getty Images)

Video: Infuriated by Immigrant's Attempted Beheading, Irish Citizens Set Fires Across Belfast

 By Jack Davis  June 10, 2026 at 1:30pm
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The streets of Belfast have seen generations of conflict. But an attempted beheading by a Sudanese national Monday night was beyond even what its citizens could accept, triggering protests in the streets of this Northern Ireland city.

Crowds torched houses, vehicles, and barricades in rage over the incident, according to CNN.

Cars were also set on fire in nearby Newtown Abbey and Kilkeel.

WARNING: The following posts contain vulgar language and violent imagery that some may find disturbing.

According to Australia’s News.com, a Sudanese national was arrested after he tried to behead a man on a street in Belfast Monday night.

Do you think Europeans are growing tired of being replaced by Third-World immigrants?

Police confirmed the man “had leave to remain in U.K.,” which, the outlet said, “proves that the man was an immigrant who had recently entered the U.K.”

Graphic footage showed the suspect straddling the victim and repeatedly hacking at his neck. The man survived the attempt on his life. The video is very graphic.

The protests had the support of Elon Musk, who posted on X, “Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!!”

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Although multiple British and Northern Irish politicians condemned the unrest, MP Carla Lockhart said that unless there is an effort to stop illegal immigration into Northern Ireland, “significant unrest” will continue, according to the Irish Times.

Lockhart said British leaders have allowed “uncontrolled immigration [to] get out of control.”

“That’s where this problem lies, and unless the government step up, I fear we will continue to see significant unrest within our communities,” Lockhart said.

On Wednesday, Hadi Alodid, 30, a Sudanese national, was charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie, threats to kill an NHS radiographer, and possession of a knife, according to the Irish Times.

Police said Ogilvie has lost his left eye and suffered serious cuts to his head, face, and back in the attack.

Police said Alodid  said after the incident, “I’ve killed someone, I don’t know if they are dead.”

Police said he told hospital medical staff,  “I will kill you.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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