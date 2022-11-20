Parler Share
Video from Inside Plane Records Fatal Moment of Impact with Airport Firetruck

 By Jack Davis  November 20, 2022 at 11:53am
Two people were killed Friday after a plane struck a firetruck while taking off in Lima, Peru.

The Latam Airlines plane hit the truck Friday afternoon at Jorge Chávez International Airport, according to the BBC.

In addition to the two firefighters who were killed, a third was reported in critical condition.

Peru’s Health Ministry said 20 passengers were treated for injuries, with two considered to be seriously hurt.

Video of the incident was posted on social media, including one video taken from inside the plane.

“Everyone in the departure lounge was apprehensive until we saw the plane stopped, and then the fire engines and ambulances arrived,” said Mauro Ferreira, who was waiting for a flight, according to Reuters.

“It was a harrowing feeling because we didn’t know how many people were inside the plane and the flames were very tall,” he said.

The airline said no passengers or crew members were killed. There were 102 passengers and six crew members on the Airbus A320neo, according to CBS.

It was unclear why the firetruck was on the runway.

“We didn’t ask for their services,”Latam CEO Manuel Van Oordt said, according to the BBC, adding that the flight was cleared for take-off.


“No emergency was reported on the flight. It was a flight that was in optimal conditions to take off. It had authorization to take off, and it encountered a truck on the runway, and we don’t know what the truck was doing there,” Van Oordt said, according to CBS. “We have to investigate and establish why it was there.”

Reuters reported that prosecutors were investigating the incident as potential manslaughter.

Flights in and out of the airport were suspended until Saturday.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
