Video: Investigation Underway After Bizarre Referee Ruling and 'Technical Issue' Flip Outcome of Boxing Title Fight

The New York State Athletic Commission is reexamining a controversial non-call in a boxing match between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. that incorrectly avoided scoring a knockdown for the latter.

During the ninth round of the Saturday bout at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Davis dropped to his knee and went to his corner to have his face wiped with a towel, saying he had grease in his eye, according to a Monday report from USA Today.

The referee, Steve Willis, then started a mandatory 10-count before allowing Davis to keep fighting without incurring a penalty.



If the move had been ruled a knockdown, however, Davis would have seen a point reduction, changing the outcome of the match, which ended in a majority draw.

“During the round in question, following the commission’s request for the replay video, there was a technical issue preventing the commission from receiving it within the allotted time for review,” the statement from the New York State Athletic Commission asserted, USA Today reported.

“Therefore, the referee’s in-ring decision was relied upon and the fight continued,” the statement continued.

“The commission is dedicated to preserving the integrity of combative sports and is committed to working with all promotions and production teams on behalf of the athletes, officials and fans to ensure technical issues do not occur in the future that prevent delivery of ringside instant replay feeds to the commission’s officials when needed.”

Davis was heavily favored to win the match.

That means Roach, the current featherweight champion, could have pulled off a major upset and become the lightweight champion as well, according to a report from the New York Post.

Lou DiBella, a boxing promoter, told the outlet that the New York State Athletic Commission should overturn the decision.

“They should have acted and they shouldn’t even have needed replay; the rules are what they are and what occurred was obvious,” DiBella said.

“The referee made a big mistake and it was compounded by the inaction of the Commission.”

Davis is, in any case, calling for a new bout against Roach.

“And say no more. I’m pushing for the rematch,” he said on his X account on Monday.

“The rematch can be soon too,” he added in another post.

Davis offered the end of May as a possibility.

