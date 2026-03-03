Video: Iranian Missile Reportedly Struck a Palestinian Hospital in East Jerusalem - Where Are the Leftists Protesting the Killing of Palestinian Civilians?

Hey, remember the Palestinians?

Yeah, you know, the people under the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and Gaza. Leftists and members of the so-called “woke right” were all talking about how they needed to be freed in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks perpetrated against Israel by Hamas. Anyone recall that?

Just asking, because it seems the Palestinians aren’t too pleased with the new favorite country of the dirtbag contingent, Iran. In fact, they’ve allegedly struck one of the main medical facilities in the West Bank in the fight against, well, pretty much everyone they can launch a missile at.

And the people who put the Palestinian flag in their profile once upon a time? Yeah, pretty much crickets. Curious how that works.

While the details of the alleged attack are sketchy at the moment, video allegedly shows Al-Makassed Hospital in Palestinian-controlled East Jerusalem after being hit by an Iranian projectile of some sort:

Iranian missile hit East Jerusalem’s main Palestinian hospital Al Makased, now closed pic.twitter.com/TH1lrv3fa0 — Ghanem Nuseibeh (@gnuseibeh) March 1, 2026

Aside from this single video, this hasn’t been confirmed. While this isn’t entirely surprising — a single hospital in the West Bank getting hit by a rocket isn’t necessarily going to draw media attention — the situation there is indeed a bit ambiguous, if one is to judge from social and legacy media reports.

Then again, I’d like to note that it didn’t really matter how preposterous the blood libel against Israel was; the left would repeat it. I mean, check out these genius voices that were still flogging conspiracy theories about Israel and the Palestinian Authority earlier this year:

🚨 THE PLAN FOR GAZA WAS IN PLACE BEFORE OCT 7 Steve Witkoff admits they had a master plan for Gaza TWO YEARS BEFOFE the genocide started. Jared Kushner looks terrified when this secret is revealed on camera. 0ct 7 was a false flag.

pic.twitter.com/zdunM6PRJa — ADAM (@AdameMedia) January 20, 2026

And, in fact, the Palestinian Authority has made it clear how they feel about Iran’s decision to fire missiles at pretty much everyone in the Middle East who isn’t them. From the Palestinian News Agency:

The State of Palestine strongly condemned the Iranian attacks on several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq, stressing its full rejection of any violation of their sovereignty or aggression against them by any party. …



The State of Palestine affirmed its solidarity and the solidarity of the Palestinian people with the brotherly Arab nations and their governments, reiterating its full support for measures taken to safeguard their security, stability, and sovereignty.

But what do Westerners who claim to be pro-Palestinian have to say? Not a whole lot about this, anyhow:

If the US military is spending more resources and equipment on protecting Israel rather than our own troops in the Gulf, that is borderline treason. We should demand to know how much of our defensive capabilities are being used for our troops versus Israel’s protection. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 3, 2026

Why should we be surprised? Muslims and leftists view the Palestinians as pawns in their Jew-hatred, and little more. Once they get in the way, all they care about is the latest fad in Jew-hating. Don’t expect anyone at Columbia or Harvard to care about this hospital, because they’ve moved on to simping for Iran.

However you feel about war, the fact remains that the theocratic regime in Iran was and is evil. Ayatollah Khamenei has now been sent to wherever Ayatollah Khomeini is — one can be fairly certain he took the afterlife’s down escalator — and that’s a good thing.

Meanwhile, the Iranian radicals have proved themselves totally incapable of handling conventional weapons in a remotely civilized way; let’s remember that one of the reasons we’re fighting them is that Tehran has stubbornly insisted on the right to have nukes.

Even the Palestinian Authority seems to realize the necessity of the Iranian regime going away quietly. What does it say, then, that a Palestinian hospital has credibly been targeted, and the Western left isn’t saying a thing about it? They didn’t care about the Palestinian people; they only cared about hating Israel.

