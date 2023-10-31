Share
Video: Israel Wipes Out Hamas Commander Who Helped Orchestrate Oct. 7 Massacre, IDF Reports

 By Jack Davis  October 31, 2023 at 7:33am
In a small measure of revenge, Israeli forces say they have killed one of the Hamas leaders who helped mastermind the attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7

“Yesterday, based on IDF and ISA [Israeli Security Agency] intelligence, IDF fighter jets struck the Commander of the Beit Lahia Battalion of Hamas’ Northern Brigade, Nasim Abu Ajina, who directed the massacre on October 7th in the Kibbutz Erez and Moshav Netiv HaAsara,” the Israeli Defense Forces said in a social media post, according to a translation from the Messenger.

Ajina had helped Hamas develop its drone attack capability, the IDF said, according to the Jerusalem Post. The IDF statement said the elimination of Ajina would be a serious blow to Hamas as Israel slogs deeper into Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to mourn the victims — and heroes — of the attacks Ajina orchestrated.

At Kibbutz Erez, an Israeli community a half-mile north of Gaza, a massacre was prevented only by the heroism of a small group of defenders who held off the attackers over a three-hour gun battle, according to People magazine.

One of those defenders died in the fighting. Amir Naim, 27, left behind a pregnant wife, according to People.

“It’s not easy for his wife, who’s also pregnant, but she’s a strong person. She just had her first checkup and everything’s good. She told us Amir left her a present,” Gal Nail, Amir’s cousin, told the publication.

“When I saw my grandfather after he found out, he told me we all knew Amir died a hero,” he said.

The wave of attacks at Moshav Netiv HaAsara, an Israeli settlement that borders on Gaza, killed Danny Vovk, 45, a Ukrainian immigrant who’d lived in Israel for 25 years, according to the Times of Israel.

His friend, Hadar Raz, left a memorial message to Vovk on Facebook, according to the publication.

“Your friend called and told you there was a terrorist invasion. You left the house, in shorts and flip flops, with a gun and your two dogs. You succeed in deterring 20 armed terrorists, and you sacrificed your life,” the message read.

The lives snuffed out on Oct. 7 are the reason Israel must fight on, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday, according to the Times of Israel.

“I want to make clear Israel’s position regarding a ceasefire. Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas,” he said in a news conference.

“After the horrific attacks of October 7, calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen,” he said.

Referencing the Book of Ecclesiastes, Netanyahu said, “There is a time for peace and a time for war.”

“This is a time for war. A war for a common future. Today we draw a line between the forces of civilization and the forces of barbarism. It is a time for everyone to decide where they stand,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
