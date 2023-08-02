Video: Italy Eliminated from Women's World Cup After Defender Kicks Ball Directly Into Her Own Net

Benedetta Orsi of Italy’s World Cup women’s soccer team entered the sports Hall of Shame Tuesday after her intended pass to Italy’s goalkeeper rolled into her own team’s net.

The mistake gave a lift to the South African team, which was down 1-0 at the time and went on to knock Italy out of the World Cup with a 3-2 victory.

Italy’s Elena Linari had kicked the ball over to Orsi, 23, who was being lightly guarded at the time by a South African player, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Then came a moment immortalized in video played countless times around the globe.

OH NO, IT’S AN OWN GOAL FROM BENEDETTA ORSI 😱🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/6kyO2y8Lxq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 2, 2023

Orsi decided she would kick the ball back to goalkeeper Francesca Durante. She kicked first and looked second.

Durante was not in position to receive the pass, and so the ball rolled on until it entered the net, leading to a South African goal as Orsi looked stricken with horror at what she had done.

“Devastation for Italy!” one announced called out.

“Wow. Nobody was expecting that. Italy were in control,” BBC commentator Sue Smith said, according to Britain’s Daily Star.







“She doesn’t look, and the keeper isn’t in any sort of position because she thinks she’s going out wide,” Smith said.

Italy took the lead again after Arianna Caruso scored her second goal of the game. However, two more goals from South Africa’s Hildah Magaia and Thembi Kgatlana secured that team’s victory and eliminated Italy from the World Cup.

Italy had been ranked 16th by FIFA, while South Africa was ranked 54th.

Orsi’s mistake became fodder for social media commentary.

Italy just scored the funniest own goal ever 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Daking1806 🇳🇱 (@daking1806) August 2, 2023

@FOXSoccer #FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 @CarliLloyd : That own goal by #Italy was The #Goalkeeper‘s fault. She looked lost & was out of position. Also #SouthAfrica is a good team that just need fine tuning. They are a skilled team but they are just lousy closers. US better watch out! — Collin La Mey (@collam1020) August 2, 2023

Sport no, comedy most definitely https://t.co/DjxfnhMWsG — Harry Pricker (@PP15FUN) August 2, 2023

“I think that South Africa played better than us and deserved to win,” Italy’s coach Milena Bertolini said, according to The Washington Post.

Italy’s players were stunned by their defeat.

“I really don’t know,” Durante said after the match. “I don’t know what didn’t work.”

“I don’t think I can find the right words in this moment,” Caruso said. “I am not happy because we scored two goals, and we didn’t do anything.”

