Share
Sports
News

Video: Italy Eliminated from Women's World Cup After Defender Kicks Ball Directly Into Her Own Net

 By Jack Davis  August 2, 2023 at 9:44am
Share

Benedetta Orsi of Italy’s World Cup women’s soccer team entered the sports Hall of Shame Tuesday after her intended pass to Italy’s goalkeeper rolled into her own team’s net.

The mistake gave a lift to the South African team, which was down 1-0 at the time and went on to knock Italy out of the World Cup with a 3-2 victory.

Italy’s Elena Linari had kicked the ball over to Orsi, 23, who was being lightly guarded at the time by a South African player, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Then came a moment immortalized in video played countless times around the globe.

Trending:
Judge Hands Trump a Win, Says Stolen Election Claims Protected by Presidential Immunity

Orsi decided she would kick the ball back to goalkeeper Francesca Durante. She kicked first and looked second.

Durante was not in position to receive the pass, and so the ball rolled on until it entered the net, leading to a South African goal as Orsi looked stricken with horror at what she had done.

“Devastation for Italy!” one announced called out.

Do you watch women’s sports?

“Wow. Nobody was expecting that. Italy were in control,” BBC commentator Sue Smith said, according to Britain’s Daily Star.



“She doesn’t look, and the keeper isn’t in any sort of position because she thinks she’s going out wide,” Smith said.

Italy took the lead again after Arianna Caruso scored her second goal of the game. However, two more goals from South Africa’s Hildah Magaia and Thembi Kgatlana secured that team’s victory and eliminated Italy from the World Cup.

Italy had been ranked 16th by FIFA, while South Africa was ranked 54th.

Related:
Megyn Kelly Unleashes on Megan Rapinoe: 'She's Poisoned the Entire Team Against the Country'

Orsi’s mistake became fodder for social media commentary.

“I think that South Africa played better than us and deserved to win,” Italy’s coach Milena Bertolini said, according to The Washington Post.

Italy’s players were stunned by their defeat.

“I really don’t know,” Durante said after the match. “I don’t know what didn’t work.”

“I don’t think I can find the right words in this moment,” Caruso said. “I am not happy because we scored two goals, and we didn’t do anything.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Torches 'Filth and Decay' of DC Swamp, Judge Hands Down Conditions of Release
Watch: Mark Levin Shreds 'Crap' Indictment, 'Weasel' Pence in Epic Rant
Bud Light Parent Company Reports Plunge in US Revenue for 2nd Quarter, Uses China to Offset
Report: Trump Had Dinner with Fox News Executives After Learning of Third Indictment
George Soros Bankrolling 'Mysterious' Institution in Texas to Help Dems, Records Show
See more...

Conversation