Video: Jasmine Crockett's Brain Breaks as She Claims Dems Were Civil After Charlie Kirk's Murder - Let's Go to the Video Tape

Does Rep. Jasmine Crockett live in the same reality as the rest of us?

Sometimes there are questions when the Texas Democrat’s takes are so aberrant, so indefensibly stupid, that there is simply no other explanation than to say she has left this plane of existence, finding residence in some other world where the facts of this one simply do not impact her.

After Wednesday’s fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, leftists have tried to claim that Good was a simple mother, guilty of no other crime than being at the wrong place at the wrong time for President Donald Trump’s tyrannical government to senselessly murder her.

The facts prove that narrative is false. The New York Post has reported Good was a trained activist who had been following ICE around that day.

Different angles of the shooting show her car making contact with the officer in question, who had every reason to fear for his life.

Conservative media outlets have defended the agent’s actions as self-defense — understandably.

That’s abhorrent to Crockett, apparently. But in a totally strange moment that ignores those facts and more, Crockett tried to contrast that with Democratic and leftist reaction to the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

“I remember when Charlie Kirk got killed. Do you?” Crockett said at a Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, as Fox News reported. “Do you remember what our response was? Our response wasn’t to sit there and pretend like it was OK.”

Rep. Crockett: “When Charlie Kirk died, our side’s reaction wasn’t to justify it!” pic.twitter.com/af7Sa679eY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 9, 2026

To say Crockett is incompetent is an understatement. To call her unintelligent would also be one. (Her tears at the end of the video only make it all worse.)

At a time when Democrats like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes and California Rep. Eric Swalwell serve, Crockett has managed to completely outdo their stunning lack of ability and cognitive deficiencies by the sheer amount of embarrassment she brings to the legislative branch of government.

There is no reality where the left at any level acted honorably in the wake of Kirk’s death. This is so easily concluded, its unbelievable Crockett would let these words leave her mouth.

In the House itself, Democrats created a disrespectful circus in response to a proposal by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert that the body engage in a moment of prayer for Kirk — only a day after the shooting.

And on the streets, it was even worse. If the reader can stomach the evil once again, refer to a lowlight reel of leftists celebrating when Kirk was shot.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that might be offensive to some viewers.

Never forget how the left reacted when Charlie Kirk died… pic.twitter.com/6GXL3upcnL — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) January 9, 2026

They sang, they celebrated, they mocked him.

This is the face of evil, and you cannot hide it.

College professors, administrators, public officials, and more celebrated his passing.

Some even lost their jobs over their behavior.

And that doesn’t even get to the point that there is literally no comparison between the deaths of Kirk and Good. Kirk was assassinated by a murderer while peacefully engaging in political dialogue protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution.

Good was interfering with law enforcement agents doing the jobs — and might well have been trying to run one of them over in the process.

Crockett has said some unbelievably stupid things.

This statement is so absurd, you would wonder if she is actually this unintelligent and unaware or just outright lying, maliciously trying to rewrite recent history to an unassuming audience.

Whatever the case, conservatives — oddly — should want her to stay in Congress.

She is poison to the Democrats’ brand.

