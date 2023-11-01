Share
Commentary

Video: Jason Aldean and His Wife Dress as Trump & Biden for Halloween

 By Joe Saunders  November 1, 2023 at 1:39pm
Share

They were out to make America grin again — and it worked bigly.

Country singer Jason Aldean, a man who made headlines this year for a song that touched off a controversy pitting leftists against Americans tired of seeing their country trashed — celebrated Halloween with his wife, Brittany, with a parody of American politics that was a treat for the eyes for normal people.

Even if it wasn’t so hot for Joe Biden fans.

In a video originally posted to Instagram, the couple staged a mock debate of a 2024 rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

With Jason Aldean playing Trump and Brittany playing Biden, the sketch hit on weak points of both men, but Biden came out worse by far.

Trending:
Biden's DHS Pulling Agents Off Child Trafficking Cases, So They Can Go Make Food for Illegals

Check it out here:



Jason Aldean was already a star before “Try That in a Small Town” was released in May, followed by the video in July. But he became a cultural touchstone in his own right when the video stirred outrage among liberals and drew fierce defenses from Aldean’s fans. None of that was present outright in the Halloween video, but the context was clear.

Jason Aldean’s outsized version of Trump, from his entrance to the tune of Village People’s 1978 disco hit “YMCA” to his mimicry of Trump’s mannerisms, showed his entertainment chops aren’t limited to country music.

If The Western Journal launched a digital magazine, would you read it?

But it was Brittany’s Biden — portrayed as witless as the man himself can be — that ended up stealing the show. After all, Trump’s larger-than-life personality lends itself to impersonation. Managing to portray Biden’s unique combination of cluelessness and arrogance takes panache to carry off.

But she delivered — just like she delivered defending her husband when the “Small Town” conflict was reaching a crescendo.

And her “Corn Pop was a bad dude” line was an instant classic.

(“Happy Halloween, America. Here’s to 2024!” she wrote with the video post on Instagram, clearly pleased with the results.)

The sketch drew plenty of fans on social media:

Related:
Lee Greenwood Gives Woke Maren Morris a Lesson About Country Music

Of course, no one familiar with Aldean or the anthem Aldean made famous would expect him to be a Joe Biden fan.

The kind of rampant anarchy the song criticizes, and that the video displays, is chiefly a product of Democratic cities, Democratic politicians and Democratic populations.

Still, the Halloween video might have been more powerful than any outright conservative attack on Biden’s policies could be.

As the leftist prophet Saul Alinsky wrote, “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. It’s hard to counterattack ridicule, and it infuriates the opposition, which then reacts to your advantage.”

Alinsky was wrong about everything that mattered, but he was right about that.

And the Aldeans just proved how right he was.

 

 

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

Please stand with us by donating today.

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Video: Jason Aldean and His Wife Dress as Trump & Biden for Halloween
Damning: Direct Line Between Chinese Money and Biden's Bank Account Drawn - 'Future Blackmail'
Kamala Harris Has to Assure '60 Minutes' Reporter That Biden Is 'Alive'
Democrats Scrambling to Save Biden from Humiliation in New Hampshire
Soros-Funded DA Gets a Taste of What She's Created After Leaving $90K SUV Unattended in Oakland
See more...

Conversation