Video: Jason Aldean and His Wife Dress as Trump & Biden for Halloween

They were out to make America grin again — and it worked bigly.

Country singer Jason Aldean, a man who made headlines this year for a song that touched off a controversy pitting leftists against Americans tired of seeing their country trashed — celebrated Halloween with his wife, Brittany, with a parody of American politics that was a treat for the eyes for normal people.

Even if it wasn’t so hot for Joe Biden fans.

In a video originally posted to Instagram, the couple staged a mock debate of a 2024 rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

With Jason Aldean playing Trump and Brittany playing Biden, the sketch hit on weak points of both men, but Biden came out worse by far.

Check it out here:







Jason Aldean was already a star before “Try That in a Small Town” was released in May, followed by the video in July. But he became a cultural touchstone in his own right when the video stirred outrage among liberals and drew fierce defenses from Aldean’s fans. None of that was present outright in the Halloween video, but the context was clear.

Jason Aldean’s outsized version of Trump, from his entrance to the tune of Village People’s 1978 disco hit “YMCA” to his mimicry of Trump’s mannerisms, showed his entertainment chops aren’t limited to country music.

But it was Brittany’s Biden — portrayed as witless as the man himself can be — that ended up stealing the show. After all, Trump’s larger-than-life personality lends itself to impersonation. Managing to portray Biden’s unique combination of cluelessness and arrogance takes panache to carry off.

But she delivered — just like she delivered defending her husband when the “Small Town” conflict was reaching a crescendo.

And her “Corn Pop was a bad dude” line was an instant classic.

(“Happy Halloween, America. Here’s to 2024!” she wrote with the video post on Instagram, clearly pleased with the results.)

The sketch drew plenty of fans on social media:

One of the funniest things you’ll see tonight as Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany dressed up as Trump and Biden, and even pulled off a full debate skit.. pic.twitter.com/ERU05F00Zy — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) November 1, 2023

So dang funny! Thanks! — BarbBradley Juarez (@BarbBradleyJ) November 1, 2023

Hilarious! They nailed it! — This Gi is 4 Trump (@peytonsgi) November 1, 2023

So well done lol Biden is an embarrassment — Shoreline20 (@xShorelinex20) October 31, 2023

Of course, no one familiar with Aldean or the anthem Aldean made famous would expect him to be a Joe Biden fan.

The kind of rampant anarchy the song criticizes, and that the video displays, is chiefly a product of Democratic cities, Democratic politicians and Democratic populations.

Still, the Halloween video might have been more powerful than any outright conservative attack on Biden’s policies could be.

As the leftist prophet Saul Alinsky wrote, “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. It’s hard to counterattack ridicule, and it infuriates the opposition, which then reacts to your advantage.”

Alinsky was wrong about everything that mattered, but he was right about that.

And the Aldeans just proved how right he was.

