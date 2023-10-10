Video: Jewelry Store Worker Pulls Out Gun and Stops Smash-and-Grab Robbery in Progress

A quick-thinking jewelry store worker put a swift end to a smash-and-grab robbery perpetrated by what looked like a practiced group of thieves.

KABC in Los Angeles reported new surveillance video of the robbery that occurred Saturday afternoon in Manhattan Beach, California.

From the moment the thieves entered the store to the moment they fled, the entire incident took only 13 seconds.

The practiced element of the robbery became apparent within moments.

For instance, the first man through the door began smashing the glass jewelry cases. Then, the second man grabbed jewelry and put it in a bin that the third man had placed on the floor. A fourth thief went to work smashing glass cases on the opposite side of the store, while a fifth man carried a second bin.

Two employees watched and kept their distance. In the corner, a male customer tried to protect the female who accompanied him.

Less than 10 seconds into the robbery, one criminal leapt in surprise when a third store worker produced a gun.

At that point, the cowards scrambled out the door, leaving behind one of their bins and nearly all intended loot.

KABC reported that the gun-wielding store worker fired “at least one round toward the suspects.” Perhaps he did.

From the video, however, viewers can plainly see that had the store worker shot with intent to kill he could not have missed. Given the store’s close confines, he would have hit someone even by accident.

Thus, if anything, he shot in the criminals’ direction.

Either way, the surveillance video added important context to the earliest local news reports.

On Saturday, KCAL in Los Angeles reported that “an employee opened fire on” the robbers.

“Five suspects, who were described as wearing hooded sweatshirts, used hammers to smash the jewelry showcases,” a statement from the Manhattan Beach Police Department read. “An employee of the store responded by using a firearm to shoot towards the suspects.”

Manhattan Beach Police Department Chief Rachel Johnson praised the police officers’ response.

“We commend the swift and decisive action taken by our police force today,” Johnson said. “Their commitment to public safety and their rapid response is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our police force. We will continue to work diligently to ensure that justice is served.”

According to KTLA in Los Angeles, robbers had targeted the same jewelry store in August 2014.

In the latest incident, police already have made one arrest.

Subtle aspects of news reports can make substantial differences in shaping public opinion.

For instance, no one would quarrel with celebrating good work by police officers when that work merits celebration.

When watching the surveillance video of this particular incident, however, would anyone think first and foremost to highlight the police response?

As dedicated and professional as those police officers undoubtedly are, they played no role in stopping the robbery.

Instead, a jewelry store worker with a gun sent the criminals fleeing.

Moreover, that jewelry store worker appears to have exercised both calm and good judgment. The robbers targeted jewelry, not people, so the store worker refrained from using lethal force. He shot in their direction but not with intent to kill or even apparently to wound.

Furthermore, had one or more of the criminals pulled a firearm of his own, the store worker’s swift thinking at least would have given his fellow employees and the two customers a fighting chance.

All of this flies in the face of the dominant liberal narrative on gun control. It reminds us — as if we needed the reminder — that the Second Amendment protects ordinary citizens.

Amid a nationwide crime epidemic, and notwithstanding news reports that obscure the heroic role of a gun-wielding citizen — one suspects intentionally so — the right to bear arms remains as important as ever.

