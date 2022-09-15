Parler Share
Video: Joe Biden Bizarrely Holds Hands with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer - Where's Jill?

 By Matthew Holloway  September 14, 2022 at 5:55pm
President Joe Biden, in addition to test-driving an all-electric Cadillac SUV and even sitting behind the wheel of the new Corvette — held hands with Governor Gretchen Whitmer during his tour of the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday.

Biden was seen walking hand-in-hand with the Democratic Governor as they entered the show, leaving many on social media baffled.

Biden walked the floor with Democrats, Whitmer, Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Rep. Debbie Dingell, according to The Detroit News.

Reportedly, in his remarks, Biden credited Whitmer for inviting him to tour the auto show.

CNN White House correspondent MJ Lee drew attention to the unusual gesture between Biden and Whitmer.

Richard Grenell, a California Republican and Founder of Fix California theorized in reply, “Gretchen Whitmer wants Joe Biden to dump Kamala Harris. Also, I hope they are talking about Michigan students’ plunging reading and math scores.”

Biden’s team tweeted regarding his appearance at the auto show with mixed responses on social media.

It stated, “You all know I’m a car guy. Today I visited the Detroit Auto Show and saw firsthand the electric vehicles that give me so many reasons to be optimistic about our future.”

RNC Research criticized him for touring an auto show rather than touring the Southern Border.

Conversation