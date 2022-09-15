Video: Joe Biden Bizarrely Holds Hands with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer - Where's Jill?

President Joe Biden, in addition to test-driving an all-electric Cadillac SUV and even sitting behind the wheel of the new Corvette — held hands with Governor Gretchen Whitmer during his tour of the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday.

Biden was seen walking hand-in-hand with the Democratic Governor as they entered the show, leaving many on social media baffled.

Biden walked the floor with Democrats, Whitmer, Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Rep. Debbie Dingell, according to The Detroit News.

Reportedly, in his remarks, Biden credited Whitmer for inviting him to tour the auto show.

President Biden holds hands with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) at the Detroit Auto Show. pic.twitter.com/0YB2zKYJjg — The Recount (@therecount) September 14, 2022

CNN White House correspondent MJ Lee drew attention to the unusual gesture between Biden and Whitmer.

President Biden is about to tour the Detroit auto show before making remarks. Spotted here, holding Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s hand: pic.twitter.com/sI5r4hU39W — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 14, 2022

Richard Grenell, a California Republican and Founder of Fix California theorized in reply, “Gretchen Whitmer wants Joe Biden to dump Kamala Harris. Also, I hope they are talking about Michigan students’ plunging reading and math scores.”

Gretchen Whitmer wants Joe Biden to dump Kamala Harris. Also, I hope they are talking about Michigan students’ plunging reading and math scores. https://t.co/jK8KMoMVAi — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 14, 2022

Biden’s team tweeted regarding his appearance at the auto show with mixed responses on social media.

It stated, “You all know I’m a car guy. Today I visited the Detroit Auto Show and saw firsthand the electric vehicles that give me so many reasons to be optimistic about our future.”

You all know I’m a car guy. Today I visited the Detroit Auto Show and saw firsthand the electric vehicles that give me so many reasons to be optimistic about our future. pic.twitter.com/Zlddr6B3RM — President Biden (@POTUS) September 14, 2022

RNC Research criticized him for touring an auto show rather than touring the Southern Border.

Why won’t you visit the southern border?https://t.co/Tyy6NwTW6S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2022

