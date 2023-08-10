Share
Video: Joe Biden Snaps at Peter Doocy After Being Confronted About Devon Archer Testimony

 By Jack Davis  August 10, 2023 at 6:56am
President Joe Biden gave short shrift to a question from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Wednesday when Doocy sought to learn more about calls between the president and his son, Hunter Biden.

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, has told the House Oversight Committee that the president’s son would put his father on the phone as a demonstration of Hunter Biden’s implied clout and connections.

Doocy managed to ask a question about that at a New Mexico event that was on Biden’s agenda during a swing of Western states.

“There’s this testimony now where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them, talking business,” he said. “Is that — what –”

“I never talked business with anybody. I knew you’d have a lousy question,” Biden said.

“Why is that a lousy question?” Doocy said.

“Because it’s not true,” the president said, ending the interaction.



Biden was criticized on social media for his response.

Archer told the House Oversight Committee that Hunter Biden “would sometimes make it apparent that he spoke to his dad, and sometimes he put him on speaker,” according to the committee’s transcript of his July 31 interview.

Joe Biden, who was vice president at the time, would ask, “How’s the weather, how’s the fishing, how’s the — whatever it may be, whatever — but — you know, it was very, you know, casual conversations,” Hunter Biden’s business partner said.

Archer said the content of the calls did not matter because their real importance was that “there was brand being delivered along with other capabilities and reach.”

Doocy said Biden’s refusal to discuss the calls is part of a Democratic campaign tactic to keep attention on the indictments against former President Donald Trump.

“They don’t want to be talking about the possible legal problem for their side,” he said on Fox News.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Video: Joe Biden Snaps at Peter Doocy After Being Confronted About Devon Archer Testimony
