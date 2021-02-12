President Joe Biden was seen wandering Friday morning through first lady Jill Biden’s Valentine’s Day display outside the White House.

A series of pink, white and red hearts were installed on the north lawn overnight Thursday “hearkening back to the days of sharing candy hearts between friends and family,” the first lady’s office said in a statement to NBC News.

The large colorful hearts were adorned with the words “love,” “unity,” strength,” “gratitude,” “kindness” and “healing.”

The president, masked and carrying a cup of coffee as he walked among the hearts, said, “That’s pretty neat.”

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visit Valentine’s Day art installation organized by the First Lady at the White House on Friday morning. “Valentine’s Day is a big day. Jill’s favorite day, for real.” pic.twitter.com/dADpQ59vR3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 12, 2021

Turning toward the assembled reporters, Biden said of the display, “The press is going to think it was for them.”

In fact, it probably was.

CNN’s Kate Bennett noted that the hearts’ “strategic placement will have them seen via TV cameras as backdrop to reporters’ hits.”

. @FLOTUS overnight had giant hearts installed on the North Lawn of the White House – strategic placement will have them seen via TV cameras as backdrop to reporters’ hits. (📷 by @betsy_klein) pic.twitter.com/vhGUd1N54F — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) February 12, 2021

“Valentine’s Day is a big day,” Biden told reporters. “Jill’s favorite day, for real.”

In its statement, the first lady’s office said, “As you may know, the First Lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebration traditions, especially with her family.

“Sending messages of healing, unity, hope and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country.”

They’re holding an impeachment trial for a guy who’s no longer president and Jill Biden’s putting “Unity” hearts on the White House lawn. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/YjBqGve4R7 — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) February 12, 2021

The Bidens visited the display Friday morning with their two dogs.

The first lady was asked about her inspiration for the display and she said she wanted to bring “some joy.”

Healing

Courage

Love

Compassion

Gratitude

Peace

Amor

Strength

Kindness

Family

Unity Love, Jill pic.twitter.com/y5Y6BDGHUT — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 12, 2021

“Everybody’s feeling a little down [with the pandemic]. So, it’s just a little joy and a little hope,” Jill Biden said.

“Everybody’s feeling a little down“?! Does Jill Biden realize Democrats have destroyed my lifelong career, prevented my special needs child from getting help she needs at school, & run out my life savings by unnecessary lockdowns? SO OUT OF TOUCH!! Paper hearts can’t fix this! — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽 (@politstrip) February 12, 2021

The president recounted his first Valentine’s Day as vice president when Jill Biden had painted the window panes of his office with hearts.

“She put a heart that said ‘Joe loves Jill.’ None of them said ‘Jill loves Joe,'” Biden said.

He told the reporters outside the White House that ABC News’ Juju Chang once said to him during an interview, “I understand that you and your wife have a great love affair.”

“And I said, ‘I hope so.’ And I said, ‘But everybody knows I love her more than she loves me.’ And she said, looked me right in the eye and said, ‘That’s what everybody says,'” the president said.

A reporter asked Biden how he would “extend that love story to the American people that are feeling so down right now, so discouraged.”

“Tell them there is hope. There is hope,” he said. “You just have to stay strong.”

