Video: Joe Biden Wanders Around White House Lawn Looking at Jill's Craft Project

By Erin Coates
Published February 12, 2021 at 11:05am
President Joe Biden was seen wandering Friday morning through first lady Jill Biden’s Valentine’s Day display outside the White House.

A series of pink, white and red hearts were installed on the north lawn overnight Thursday “hearkening back to the days of sharing candy hearts between friends and family,” the first lady’s office said in a statement to NBC News.

The large colorful hearts were adorned with the words “love,” “unity,” strength,” “gratitude,” “kindness” and “healing.”

The president, masked and carrying a cup of coffee as he walked among the hearts, said, “That’s pretty neat.”

Turning toward the assembled reporters, Biden said of the display, “The press is going to think it was for them.”

In fact, it probably was.

CNN’s Kate Bennett noted that the hearts’ “strategic placement will have them seen via TV cameras as backdrop to reporters’ hits.”

“Valentine’s Day is a big day,” Biden told reporters. “Jill’s favorite day, for real.”

In its statement, the first lady’s office said, “As you may know, the First Lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebration traditions, especially with her family.

“Sending messages of healing, unity, hope and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country.”

The Bidens visited the display Friday morning with their two dogs.

The first lady was asked about her inspiration for the display and she said she wanted to bring “some joy.”

“Everybody’s feeling a little down [with the pandemic]. So, it’s just a little joy and a little hope,” Jill Biden said.

The president recounted his first Valentine’s Day as vice president when Jill Biden had painted the window panes of his office with hearts.

“She put a heart that said ‘Joe loves Jill.’ None of them said ‘Jill loves Joe,'” Biden said.

He told the reporters outside the White House that ABC News’ Juju Chang once said to him during an interview, “I understand that you and your wife have a great love affair.”

“And I said, ‘I hope so.’ And I said, ‘But everybody knows I love her more than she loves me.’ And she said, looked me right in the eye and said, ‘That’s what everybody says,'” the president said.

A reporter asked Biden how he would “extend that love story to the American people that are feeling so down right now, so discouraged.”

“Tell them there is hope. There is hope,” he said. “You just have to stay strong.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
