Video: Joy Behar Compares Cities Church to Dachau Concentration Camp Where Jews Were Frozen Alive - Single Most Evil Thing Ever Said on 'The View'

Say this for Joy Behar: It took her less than 90 seconds to go from thoroughly unserious to saying what probably is the most offensive thing ever uttered on “The View.”

I know, that last part takes talent. From Whoopi Goldberg’s infamous anti-Semitic rant to Sunny Hostin saying that Stephen Colbert’s canceling was a sign the Constitution was being demolished, there are some real humdingers in the offensive-stuff-uttered-by-a-lefty-flibbertigibbet-on-“The View” department.

But that doesn’t compare to Behar’s performance on Tuesday, where, in 90 seconds, she went from saying Don Lemon is innocent of FACE Act violations because of a First Amendment defense to comparing churches to the Dachau.

You know, the Nazi concentration camp Dachau, where thousands of people died as human guinea pigs during experiments involving typhus, hepatitis, and sulphonamides. That’s church to Joy Behar.

So, in case you haven’t been keeping up with this: Lemon, a former CNN anchor who was basically the black, gay Ted Baxter on the network, is now up on federal charges after he acted as a hype-man for a group of activists who invaded Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota and disrupted services based on the assertion that one of the resident pastors — not even preaching at that moment, it’s worth noting — was an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field director.

This is extremely illegal under an act that protects abortion clinics, too, and Lemon’s videos made it clear he did little to no vetting of the individuals involved — that, say, a real journalist would do — and was a hype man of theirs at the very least, and more likely their confederate.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

BREAKING – Anti ICE agitators, led by failed CNN host Don Lemon, stormed a Minneapolis church this morning, halting services and holding members hostage because they believed the pastor was ICE affiliated. “The whole point of it is to disrupt and make people uncomfortable.” pic.twitter.com/ddwPwpwV5E — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 18, 2026

Don Lemon thanked the far-left maniac who was screaming in the faces of innocent Christians for his “service.” The man, ‘dawokefarmer2,’ proudly filmed himself storming a Minnesota church, screaming at men and women who were trying to worship. In an interview, Lemon thanked… pic.twitter.com/zLsTyajTix — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2026

Don Lemon sees kids fleeing church: “It is traumatic for the people, and that’s what protesting is about” pic.twitter.com/M5zVXHZk96 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 19, 2026

But Behar jumped to his defense: “I know Don very well. And I wasn’t here. So, I mean, all I can say is it’s in the Constitution, the right to protest; and he wasn’t even there protesting. He was there as a journalist,” she said.

“And I think they want to use him as some kind of a, you know, an example to intimidate other journalists.”

First of all, to the extent he is a journalist — I’d argue he’s far more of an influencer here, to the extent you can draw a line, and this has always been someone who’s an in-front-of-the-camera type, not working to confirm facts or sniff out stories — journalists aren’t exempt from criminal statutes.

I used to work at Target; can I go in, stream a mob stealing iPads, egg them on, say they have every right to do it, and when the police confront me, tell them, “It’s totally OK, I used to manage electronics here”? This is basically Don’s defense: He used to work at CNN, so now he can do whatever he wants for clicks even if the law tells him he can’t.

Behar only took moments to go from farcical to positively sinister, however.

“But, you know, I was reading something the other day about World War II. When the Americans liberated Dachau, after World War II during the Holocaust – after the Holocaust, Dwight D. Eisenhower said take pictures of these concentration camps because years will go by and people will not believe this happened,” she said.

“So, this administration does not really like somebody like Don Lemon who has a camera, who a position — like we do in a way — to speak to the people and tell them what really is going on. So, you know, God bless Dwight D. Eisenhower and Don Lemon.”

Joy Behar on Don Lemon’s arrest: “When the Americans liberated Dachau after the Holocaust, Dwight D. Eisenhower said take pictures of these concentration camps because years will go by and people will not believe this happened. This administration does not really like somebody… pic.twitter.com/LFZWgIcbTN — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) February 3, 2026

You heard those words correctly: Disrupting a church service because you’re angry about immigration law being enforced is exactly the same as documenting the worst crimes against humanity in modern human history, and possibly human history period.

The people who weren’t immediately sent to the gas chambers at Dachau faced brutal forced labor — if they were lucky. If not, they were often human guinea pigs, infected with streptococcus, gas gangrene, and tetanus. They exploded the lungs of Jews and other prisoners in pressure chambers.

They froze them solid either naked or in pilots suits to study how to keep German pilots alive longer. As PBS noted, at a similar concentration camp — Ravensbruck — they tested sulfanilamide and other anti-infection drugs by slicing open legs and “deliberately infect[ing] the wound with bacteria, dirt, and glass slivers to simulate a battlefield injury.”

That’s what Joy Behar just drew a one-to-one comparison with. Cities Church is Dachau. A Christian worship service is all the horrors of Nazi mass murder and medical experimentation. Don Lemon is Dwight Eisenhower. And it all came out of her mouth without a second thought.

If Whoopi’s anti-Semitic comments merited a suspension, this should be firing territory. Yet, of course, it won’t be.

This isn’t just sick, it’s anti-Christian and anti-Semitic. It diminishes the Holocaust to a church service. And they say it because if they can get away with making you out to be a Nazi, suddenly, anything that happens to you is OK.

We found out that goes up to and includes death, in the case of Charlie Kirk. In other words, Joy Behar is no longer just offensive. She’s dangerous. If there are no consequences, ABC is complicit in the danger she causes.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.