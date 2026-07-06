Video: July 4 Nightmare - Multiple Black Punks Beat Stew Out of White Female Cop - Imagine if the Races Were Reversed

A Fourth of July celebration turned chaotic as a white female police officer found herself outnumbered by three black partygoers turned alleged assailants.

A block party in Chicora Community Park in Charleston, South Carolina, has taken place every year for the last decade, and Saturday started no differently, as WCSC reported 400 attendees were there to celebrate our nation’s founding.

City officials coordinated with event organizers this year, but police became concerned when they started receiving reports of firearms going off and attendees shooting fireworks at passing cars.

North Charleston Police Chief Ron Camacho told the outlet that officers announced the event was over after arriving on the scene and confirming shots fired.

“Officers made repeated public announcements, advising that the event had ended and directing everyone to leave the area safely in an attempt to de-escalate the situation,” Camacho described.

That unfortunately did not calm things down.

Fights broke out and the police intervened. Four firearms and a spear were recovered.

On a second visit to the event, police found themselves in a brawl. Four arrests were made, with three of the individuals being minors. Footage circulating social media platform Instagram showed one female officer being attacked by multiple people.

Luckily, Camacho said, “The young officer that’s in the video — she’s back working today.”

He also said other officers that suffered attacks were not badly hurt.

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The officer was allegedly being hit in the face by one woman as another bashed her with an object that looks like a pipe. The man involved seemed to allegedly be trying to choke her or at least hold her down.

Oddly, officers in the video did not immediately make an arrest of the woman holding the object, but Camacho said more arrests will follow a review of the body camera footage.

He added there was prior knowledge of teenagers trying to create problems but said his officers were not ready for juvenile behavior like this.

“We need some help. We really do,” he said. “We need some help from the community. Because stuff like this is getting dangerous.”

Camacho called unlawful behavior by minors — a viral trend referred to as “teen takeovers” — his hardest task yet working in law enforcement.

He said it’s “the most difficult thing that I’ve had to deal with in my policing career,” and that’s for a career the city website says goes back 30 years.

If three white officers were filmed brutalizing a black civilian, we’d already be seeing rioting in the streets and calls for criminal charges by public officials.

It’s a double standard over which white Americans are growing resentful.

The left’s oppression narrative in seeing black America as helpless victims sees them held to a lower standard.

The soft racism of low standards only creates chaos.

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