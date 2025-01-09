Share
News
Former President Barack Obama, left, and President-elect Donald Trump, right, speak before the funeral service for former President Jimmy Carter in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
Former President Barack Obama, left, and President-elect Donald Trump, right, speak before the funeral service for former President Jimmy Carter in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. (Roberto Schmidt - AFP / Getty images)

Video: Kamala Harris Looks On in Disgust as Trump and Obama Get Along Like Best Buddies

 By Randy DeSoto  January 9, 2025 at 10:29am
Share

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to give a look of disgust Thursday as President-elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama engaged in some banter prior to the funeral service for former President Jimmy Carter.

Carter, the 39th president, died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100, making him the longest-living former commander-in-chief in U.S. history.

Trump and Obama were seated next to each other for Carter’s service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins noted the friendly exchange between the two, during which both smiled and laughed. “These are just moments that you do not see, hardly ever,” she said.

Jeff Zeleny, the network’s chief national affairs correspondent, agreed.

“It truly is extraordinary,” he said, but he pointed out, “If you look from these presidencies, they are linked from one to another to another.”

Are you glad to see Trump and Obama getting along?

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, seated further down the row, also did not appear pleased as Trump and Obama spoke. Meanwhile, her husband, former President Bill Clinton, seemed unconcerned or, perhaps, even slightly amused.

Collins also noted that Trump shook the hands of former Vice Presidents Al Gore and Mike Pence as he went to take his seat.

Related:
Kamala Harris Joins Al Gore in Exclusive Club as She's Forced to Certify Her Own Loss

“That is the first interaction that those two have had,” she said, referring to Trump and Pence. “They have not even been in the same room in four years.”

“It just was a moment to see them come and shake hands with one another,” Collins explained.

In October, Obama and President Joe Biden appeared to have a tense exchange prior to the funeral for Ethel Kennedy, the widow of the late former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

A lip-reading expert later broke down the conservation that the two were having.

“She’s not as strong as me,” Biden said, apparently referring to Harris as a candidate against Trump, the New York Post reported.

Obama replied, “I know … that’s true,” but was hopeful there was still time to turn the election in her favor.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Continues Its Dramatic Overhaul, Abruptly Blows Up Its Entire DEI Department
Bizarre: Somehow Henry Winkler Was Ahead of the LA Fire Dept. When It Came to Potential Fire Cause
Shocker: Majority of Senate Dems Join with GOP in Vote to Advance 'Laken Riley Act'
Obama Exposes His Own Campaign Rhetoric as a 'Scam' in Warm Interaction with Trump
The Mask Is Slipping: Dems Are Losing Hollywood After Disastrous Response to California Wildfires
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation