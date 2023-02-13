Parler Share
News

Is Video of Lasers Shooting Down from Space Real? Yes, and China's Likely Behind That, Too

 By Richard Moorhead  February 13, 2023 at 7:53am
Parler Share

China is likely responsible for a bizarre aerial phenomenon in Hawaii, according to a report published over the weekend.

Residents of Hawaii’s Big Island witnessed green laser lights shooting down from the sky late last month, the New York Post reported Saturday.

Video of the incident shows projected lights that appear to the naked eye to be manmade.

Trending:
'Never Seen Anything Like This': Jim Jordan Just Became FBI's Worst Nightmare, Former Agents Speak Out

Experts believe they know who — or what — is responsible for the green lights.

In the caption of the video published to YouTube, personnel of the Subaru Asahi Star Camera — a Japanese facility operated on Mauna Kea, Hawaii — indicated that the Chinese Daqi-1/AEMS satellite was the likely source of the lights.

The astronomers initially indicated an American satellite — NASA’s Ice, Cloud and Land Elevation Satellite-2, or ICESat-2 — was responsible. However, NASA scientists familiar with the satellite in question carried out simulations that pointed to the Chinese satellite as the likely source.

Is Joe Biden taking the Chinese threat as seriously as he should?

“According to Dr. Martino, Anthony J., a NASA scientist working on ICESat-2 ATLAS, it is not by their instrument but by others,” the Japanese astronomers wrote.

“His colleagues … did a simulation of the trajectory of satellites that have a similar instrument and found a most likely candidate as the ACDL instrument by the Chinese Daqi-1/AEMS satellite.”



“We really appreciate their efforts in the identification of the light.”

A University of Hawaii astronomer described the Daqi-1 satellite as a craft that measures pollution in the atmosphere, according to KHON-TV in Honolulu.

“It’s a Chinese satellite that is measuring pollutants, among other things,” Roy Gal of the university’s Institute of Astronomy told the station.

Related:
Thanks to Schumer We Know Why They Didn't Take Out Balloon Instantly - It's What We All Feared

“It has many different instruments on it … Some kind of topographical mapping or they’re also used for measuring stuff in Earth’s atmosphere, and I think that’s what it is, environmental measurement satellite.”

However, others aren’t convinced the satellite’s projection is entirely benign.

“I’m not sure, and this is my opinion, why the Chinese — who are probably some of the most prolific polluters on the planet — would be collecting data on pollutants on this side of the Pacific,” Ray Hereux, a former Marine Corps officer who served as chief of staff of Marine Forces Pacific, told KHON.

Both men said the Chinese satellite was not a spying device “explicitly” — KHON’s word. It noted that the satellite is “cataloged and known by governments around the world.”

However, the projection occurred on Jan. 28 — the same day a Chinese surveillance balloon entered U.S airspace at the Aleutian Islands, according to The Associated Press.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Is Video of Lasers Shooting Down from Space Real? Yes, and China's Likely Behind That, Too
Thanks to Schumer We Know Why They Didn't Take Out Balloon Instantly - It's What We All Feared
Thieves Hit Oscar Mayer Wienermobile During Stopover
Senators Float Disturbing Possibility After Classified Briefing on Chinese Balloon
Police Release Body Cam Footage from Shooting of Non-Binary Suspect During Domestic Terrorism Raid
See more...

Conversation