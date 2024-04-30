Share
Video: LeBron James Accused of 'Jump Scaring' Opposing Fan During Season-Ending Loss

 By Jack Davis  April 30, 2024 at 4:02pm
Monday night marked the end of the season for LeBron James as his Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets 108-106.

As noted by KABC-TV, it was James’ fastest exit ever in 17 playoff appearances.

But on the plus side, he scared a fan.

Video posted to social media showed that James gave Denver star Nikola Jokic a push. Jokic returned the favor with a stronger push, which resulted in serious flapping gestures from James.

The flapping turned into intense hand-waving at the injustice of no foul being called, followed by the sort of time-honored, f-bomb-laden soliloquy for which James and dozens of other NBA players are famous when injustice rears its head.

After stalking about, James paced past a court-side fan who called him a “crybaby.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive. 

Is LeBron James past his prime?

A man of James’ refined sensibilities can only take so much, and so he jump scared her, causing her to flinch.

James walked away, mocking her flinching on the court.

The incident drew comments galore.

“And now Bron Bron has found a way to get fans to stop taunting players without security throwing them out by briefly having their life flash before their eyes by thinking a Malice in the Palace storming of the crowd could take place,” a poster named Clem wrote on Barstool Sports.

“We are all truly witnesses, indeed,” he wrote.

“I also respect the hell out of this fan for going straight at LeBron from the expensive seats even after locked in on the crowd. But I gotta take off points for flinching,” he wrote.


Over at the Daily Caller, a voice on behalf of James was raised.

“I’m just saying, the lady started it, and then LeBron perfectly ended it by scaring her and then making fun of her being scared. His reaction afterwards was priceless,” Andrew Powell wrote.

“Just like fans have a right to be a part of the game as ticket-buyers, athletes have every right to defend themselves. And LeBron did exactly that (LOL),” he wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation