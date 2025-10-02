Video: Leftist Attacks Conservative Debater Cam Higby in DC - They Demand Violence to Stop Debate

Left-wing violence is not an aberration. For them, it is a textbook tactic.

After Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, multiple attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, and deranged mentally ill “transgender” individuals going on shooting sprees, this is sadly becoming the norm.

Look no further than the latest example posted to social media platform X on Wednesday of journalist and commentator Cam Higby, who was attacked on camera by a woman at Union Station in Washington, D.C., while he was having a conversation.

The footage shows Higby sitting down as a woman appeared to childishly get in his face, smacking and pushing him until he fell over.

For her trouble, she received a generous helping of mace.

Warning: The following video contains language some readers may find offensive.

🚨 BREAKING: A leftist VIOLENTLY ATTACKED civil debater Cam Higby at Union Station in Washington DC tonight in the middle of a conversation.@CamHigby was forced into deploying mace to defend himself. This is the Left of 2025, folks. They won’t stop.pic.twitter.com/yyq9MVNyy2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 2, 2025

A second video was posted, showing the woman being arrested while she yelled at the crowd of presumably Higby supporters.

“You’re evil and you’re violent. You’re not Christian,” she could be heard saying, after allegedly assaulting a man in an evil and violent fashion.

As police began to restrain her, the woman was heard yelling, “If you were Christians, why would you mace me in the eyes?” as if Higby was supposed to allow her to bludgeon him.

She repeated those remarks as police handcuffed her in front of the crowd.

Warning: The following video contains language some readers may find offensive.

Another left wing extremists was just arrested. We need more of this. pic.twitter.com/JKomA1ho04 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) October 2, 2025

Shakespeare once said, “These violent delights have violent ends.” This woman decided to smack someone around and could not comprehend reaping what she had sown.

The left are a mob of adult toddlers.

They do what impulse dictates without any understanding of the repercussions that will soon be upon them.

Thankfully, Higby was able to get up and continue on, something Kirk could not do.

We live in a culture of the here and now, where immediate satisfaction rules.

The prevailing narrative says that whatever feels good in the moment must be the correct decision. People indulge in violence, degenerate sexual gratification, and substance abuse because it feels good in the moment.

This is a people who have strayed from God. In John 18:36, Christ declares, “My kingdom is not of this world. If it were, my servants would fight to prevent my arrest by the Jewish leaders. But now my kingdom is from another place.”

A Christian people understands short-term gratification in this life is the path of sin; it is separation from God.

That is the modern left — a godless mob without impulse control that seek their kingdom on this earth through violence.

