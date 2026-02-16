Share
A work crew installs fencing at the headquarters of Turning Point USA near a memorial for Charlie Kirk on Sept. 15, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona.
A work crew installs fencing at the headquarters of Turning Point USA near a memorial for Charlie Kirk on Sept. 15, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Eric Thayer / Getty Images)

Video: A Liberal Karen Proudly Brags TPUSA School Event Was Reported to Child Protective Services Because She Didn't Like It

 By Michael Schwarz  February 16, 2026 at 3:29pm
If full-blown totalitarianism ever comes to the United States, liberal women will lead the way.

Indeed, the lengths to which liberal women will go in order to silence conservative voices call to mind George Orwell’s dystopian classic novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four.”

In a video posted to the social media platform X, a white-haired woman named Nancy Krause, whose voice dripped with characteristic liberal condescension, appeared at a school board meeting in Calvert County, Maryland, to declare that someone, presumably her, had called Child Protective Services on teens who started a chapter of Turning Point USA, the conservative student organization co-founded and led by the late Charlie Kirk.

Krause began her prepared, unhinged comments by declaring that a December TPUSA event raised concerns.

“While community-building opportunities for students are important,” Krause said, “this event raises serious concerns related to student safety, parental rights, and governance oversight.”

According to its website, TPUSA already has more than 1,000 high school chapters nationwide.

But that did not stop Krause from ranting about student “safety” and apparently taking extraordinary measures.

“Based on the circumstances surrounding this event,” the unhinged liberal concluded, “a report was made to Child Protective Services.”

Ironically, Krause opened her statement by applauding one board member’s “inclusive” position, whatever that means.

To Krause, at least, we know that it means liberal intellectual tyranny. After all, she also called for the return of the board’s “anti-racism” statement.

Krause, of course, may subscribe to whatever loony ideology she wishes. But she crossed the line when she called CPS.

“Every family who was reported to CPS should sue Nancy Krause for the State maximum in Maryland small claims court. That’s $5,000 per family (per child?),” one X user wrote.

Another X user threatened various civil suits, including defamation.

“And she thinks she’s the hero,” another X user wrote. “That is the most dangerous kind of person in any society. The ones who persecute with a clear conscience.”

This seems like a good time to remind readers of Orwell’s protagonist, Winston Smith, from “Nineteen Eighty-Four.”

“He disliked nearly all women, and especially the young and pretty ones,” Orwell wrote of Smith. “It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy.”

Krause, of course, hardly qualifies as “young and pretty.” But in every other respect, she fits Orwell’s description.

Imagine going so far in nosing out unorthodoxy as to call CPS on conservative teens.

Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
